Columbus' Rotary clubs to stay separate

After two months of discussion about whether to combine both Columbus Rotary clubs, one chapter declined to go ahead with the merger.
Following last Wednesday’s combined meeting, Columbus Morning Rotary Club voted against the idea. But, Rotary Club of Columbus Noon voted in favor of the matter in a 10-3 decision, Noon President Bob Stachura said.
Both clubs had to have a majority of their members to vote in favor for the merger to happen.
Morning Rotary Club Membership Chairwoman Judy Trautwein said the decision to not combine the service clubs comes down to the meeting times. She added many of Morning Rotary’s members prefer early in the day because they otherwise couldn’t meet around lunchtime due to their job.
“It just wasn’t going to work,” Trautwein said. “But we tried it.”
Stachura said he was surprised by the outcome, adding he thought “it was a done deal” that the clubs were going to become one.
“We’re not going to merge,” he said. “We’re going back to the way we were.”
Before the vote, the clubs held combined meetings with members from each unit in March and April, alternating between morning and afternoon meeting times every other Wednesday.
The talks about a potential merger came about due to both clubs’ smaller membership size.
Stachura said Noon Rotary has around 26 members while Morning Rotary has roughly 20, Morning Rotary President Neil Carnes previously told The Columbus Telegram.
“It would have worked out nice,” Stachura said, of the potential merger. “It would have been a nice-sized group.”
Although the union didn’t happen, Stachura said Noon Rotary’s goal now is to grow its membership.
This is an obstacle for several groups like Rotary, he added, noting the Norfolk chapter only has around 20 people.
“What that tells you is that these service clubs are having a real challenge getting members,” Stachura said. “… What can we do to entice people to get into service clubs? I don’t have the answer for that. No one has the answer.”
But, Stachura added he believes the lack of turnout stems from younger people not wanting to join service clubs and that companies no longer cover expenses like membership dues.
Rotary Club of Columbus Noon is also planning an event to celebrate its 101st anniversary. Stachura said he and other members wanted to do something special for the club last year when it hit the century mark, but any celebration had to be postponed due to COVID-19.
Morning Rotary also has a similar goal of getting more members, Trautwein said. This has been a challenge due to the coronavirus because the club couldn’t hold in-person events or meetings.
But with COVID-19 vaccines becoming readily available, Trautwein said Morning Rotary will be back in business and ready to hold such events again.
“We’re just getting back to starting again after the pandemic,” she said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.