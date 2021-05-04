Columbus' Rotary clubs to stay separate

The talks about a potential merger came about due to both clubs’ smaller membership size.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stachura said Noon Rotary has around 26 members while Morning Rotary has roughly 20, Morning Rotary President Neil Carnes previously told The Columbus Telegram.

“It would have worked out nice,” Stachura said, of the potential merger. “It would have been a nice-sized group.”

Although the union didn’t happen, Stachura said Noon Rotary’s goal now is to grow its membership.

This is an obstacle for several groups like Rotary, he added, noting the Norfolk chapter only has around 20 people.

“What that tells you is that these service clubs are having a real challenge getting members,” Stachura said. “… What can we do to entice people to get into service clubs? I don’t have the answer for that. No one has the answer.”

But, Stachura added he believes the lack of turnout stems from younger people not wanting to join service clubs and that companies no longer cover expenses like membership dues.