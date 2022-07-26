Columbus Run being held this weekend

The Nebraska Airboaters Association’s annual airboating event is a longtime tradition, according to member Randy Fetrow.

Each year, visitors enter the Platte River around Fremont or Omaha and ride down to Columbus to join the Loup River. Often, they will stay at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center overnight and continue on the next day.

This year’s Columbus Run is being held this weekend. A large number of people will stay at the Ramada Saturday night, Fetrow noted.

“They'll probably be a 100 boats or a 100-plus boats. Not all of them will go off to Columbus,” Fetrow said. “A lot of them don't go that far. They'll probably be 30 or 40 boats at Columbus.”

In 2021, there were about 200 airboats seen at the event, he noted.

Fetrow said the forecast calls for temperatures in the high 80s this weekend, so the weather should be “fantastic.”

“The river’s a little low but that generally doesn't bother airboats at all. The Platte from the point up is dry. But there again, that really doesn't bother us.”

The Columbus Run benefits hotel businesses like the Ramada and, he added, airboaters will frequently purchase things like ice and fuel in town.

“I think it could be a tourist draw,” Fetrow said. “I mean, there are a lot of folks that come up here and airboat on other weekends now because of the Columbus run, that kind of drew them in here.”

The organization has about 500 members throughout Nebraska, including many in Platte County. Members of the group also benefit from the event as they see people they might not have seen in a while.

“To me it's just a great reunion,” Fetrow said. “A lot of friends, people from different states. A lot of people from Oklahoma, Kansas. Sometimes there's Florida folks that show up. … It's been going on for a lot of years.”

There will be activities, including a beer garden and games at the sandbar near the Ramada this weekend as well.

Scott Mueller, owner of the Ramada, said this weekend will be a test run of plans for bars and/or establishments to host activities in that area. Mueller is also president of Columbus In Action, which is the nonprofit through which the special designated license was granted for the event.

Whiskey Sands Bar & Grill, which is located in the Ramada, is the host for this weekend’s activities. If this weekend goes well, future events will be planned.

“They’re going to have a beer garden, they’ll have a DJ on Saturday afternoon/night and there’ll be volleyball,” Mueller said. “I think they have corn hole lined up and yard-size Jenga for people to do. Just kind of hang out and socialize and get their feet in the water a little bit.”

Fetrow noted this could be a chance for visitors to look at the airboats.

“If you have never witnessed the annual river run, take a few minutes or an hour out of your weekend and head down to the river to see what all the buzz is about!” Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said.

Last weekend, Nebraska airboaters remained busy with the association’s veterans run held in North Bend. Fetrow said a barbecue was held and free airboat rides were given to veterans. The purpose was to give back to those who served our country.

“It was just something that some of the directors thought would be good idea and our members went crazy for it; they just felt like it was a good idea,” Fetrow said. It was for veterans and their families. They brought their kids and their grandkids out. We gave about 110 people rides. It was a really cool event.”

The response to the veterans run was overwhelming, Fetrow added, and many group members helped out with it.

“I think next year it'll be double easily,” Fetrow said. “I have already people messaging me want to know how to sign up for next year and we haven't even started planning next year yet.”