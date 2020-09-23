Columbus Runza holds Feed the Need

Jason Rosenkranz began A Place at the Table in Polk County in 2013 before moving the operation to Columbus in Platte County. The Weekend Backpack Program meal bags are packaged by volunteers every Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 3602 16th St.

“They allow us space to store the food and then to set up to pack the bags,” Owens said.

The Weekend Backpack Program meal bags contain enough food to feed an average family at least once over the weekend, Owens said.

“We call them family bags. These are more like full-sized cans of food – a 50-ounce can of beans or fruit, spaghetti sauce and pasta and some cereal, that kind of thing,” Owens said.

A Place at the Table packages 118 meal bags of its own and also acts as the middleman to get individual meals provided by Food Bank of the Heartland to students at three CPS elementary schools.

“The schools didn’t want to have to store all the boxes and so we take delivery and then put the bags into a grocery bag,” Owens said.

The group delivers the Heartland boxes to the schools at the same time as the family bags are packed by the volunteers. Owens said there are 238 meal bags distributed to CPS students between the two organizations.