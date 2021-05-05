Columbus schools celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week

This year, Julie Urkoski has planned a full schedule for Teacher Appreciation Week. On Tuesday, she and another person brought St. Anthony's teachers their favorite beverage. Earlier this week, the two hung balloons from teachers' doors.

For the rest of the week, teachers will receive snacks like popcorn on Thursday, and on Friday, lunch will be provided for the educators.

On Wednesday, teachers will observe a dress-down day and can leave when the students leave for the day.

“Teachers are irreplaceable,” said Urkoski, who is the president of the St. Anthony’s home and school group. “Teachers helped our kids. They kept them in school … making sure that we were in school was something that we all needed to say thank you for.”

The group is similar to a PTA and does things such as raising money for the school and bridging the gap between parents and teachers.

Last year, Urkoski partook in remote teacher appreciation while the school was not meeting in-person. She said the group tries to take a day for each Teacher Appreciation Week and do something for the teachers.

“I kind of spearheaded a door drop off for the teachers. We put together baskets and we set them outside their houses,” she said.