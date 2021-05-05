Columbus schools celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week

This year, Julie Urkoski has planned a full schedule for Teacher Appreciation Week. On Tuesday, she and another person brought St. Anthony's teachers their favorite beverage. Earlier this week, the two hung balloons from teachers' doors.
For the rest of the week, teachers will receive snacks like popcorn on Thursday, and on Friday, lunch will be provided for the educators.
On Wednesday, teachers will observe a dress-down day and can leave when the students leave for the day.
“Teachers are irreplaceable,” said Urkoski, who is the president of the St. Anthony’s home and school group. “Teachers helped our kids. They kept them in school … making sure that we were in school was something that we all needed to say thank you for.”
The group is similar to a PTA and does things such as raising money for the school and bridging the gap between parents and teachers.
Last year, Urkoski partook in remote teacher appreciation while the school was not meeting in-person. She said the group tries to take a day for each Teacher Appreciation Week and do something for the teachers.
“I kind of spearheaded a door drop off for the teachers. We put together baskets and we set them outside their houses,” she said.
Urkoski, who has two kids at St. Anthony’s this year, said teachers have gone above and beyond over the last couple of years.
“They got us through the pandemic and went to school every day not knowing if they’d be there tomorrow. They were fabulous … they persevered,” she added. “Some people weren’t even in school. We feel blessed.”
She also helped to put out a sign in front of St. Anthony’s school which read “We <3 (love) our teachers.”
“We wanted to make a bold statement,” she said. “And let (teachers) know how important they are.”
St. Anthony’s Principal Amy Sokol said this year was tough.
“Teachers all over just need to have a hats off for everything they accomplished this school year. It was a school year like no other. We need to appreciate every single thing that they did to keep our students in school,” Sokol noted.
Zonna Betz, a kindergarten teacher at Lost Creek Elementary, said the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) sent out a schedule with the planned appreciation events.
“It’s been great,” Betz said. “One day we’re getting Sonic drinks … they’re honoring our requests.”
On Wednesday, the PTO is providing lunch, she added.
“Today’s theme was sweet treats. In our lounge, we had lots of cupcakes and cookies and candy of every different kind that you could think of,” Betz said on Tuesday. “All the cookies were made by different parents … (I feel) very much appreciated.”
Everyone is happy to be in person, Betz noted.
“I think parents just want to let us know that and we feel that way too,” she said.
Over at Scotus Central Catholic, President Jeff Ohnoutka said the student council had provided food for teachers every day last week.
“This is a year for sure to appreciate everything the teachers have done,” Ohnoutka said. “They have been at their best this year when we needed them to be able to complete school and in-person learning. We are grateful for everything that they did for our students.”
Teachers have done their job in the unknown, Urkoski noted. She said teachers made it work while wearing masks.
“We wanted to say thank you and let them know how important they are and how great it is to be back in school,” she said. “After the last year, we just wanted to say thank you.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.