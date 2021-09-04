 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Columbus sees lowest unemployment rate in 8 years
0 Comments
alert top story

Columbus sees lowest unemployment rate in 8 years

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Behlen

A Behlen Mfg. Co. worker hooks a sheet of steel to a hoist before moving it to a plasma cutter. The plasma cutter is programmed to make precision cuts in the metal. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, Columbus had an unemployment rate of 1.7% in July. Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said that's the lowest it's been since 2013.

Despite being in the middle of a pandemic, recent unemployment rates may show that Nebraska communities, including Columbus, are combating unprecedented times. In July, Columbus reportedly had its lowest unemployment rate in eight years.

The Nebraska Department of Labor recently announced the state’s unemployment rates for July, finding that Columbus’ rate has decreased drastically. The department reported Columbus had an employment rate of 1.7% in July of this year, compared to 4.1% in July 2020.

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick credited the decrease to the many job opportunities in the area.

“I think it comes down to the positions,” Brunswick said. “We’ve got great companies here that offer great wages for entry-level all the way up to the most advanced jobs. … We’ve got some people doing pretty impressive things here in Columbus.”

Although Brunswick wasn’t living in Columbus in July 2020, he said he could imagine the higher unemployment rate at that time had to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dawson Brunswick

Brunswick

Overall, Nebraska saw a decrease as well.

In July 2021, the percentage was at 4.4 but as of July this year it’s around 2.3%, the Department of Labor reported. Nationwide, the unemployment rate dropped drastically from 10.2% to 5.4% within the same timeframe, per the Nebraska Department of Labor.

Mayor Jim Bulkley said for the Columbus unemployment rate to decline is amazing. He noted that along with Kearney and Red Willow-Hitchcock, Columbus has the lowest unemployment rate in the state.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“(It’s) awesome that we have so many people employed,” Bulkley said.

Jim Bulkley

Bulkley

However, there’s a caveat to it, he said. Columbus businesses are looking for workers which remains a challenge for many of them, Bulkley added.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” he said. “We have close to 2,000 jobs available right now. We have plenty of employment opportunities. So for that 1.7%, there are opportunities for them.”

Brunswick said the Chamber is looking at how it could connect people to such paying opportunities. Meanwhile, employers in town are determining the best course to provide training to their current workforce and potential new workers, he added.

“They (the businesses) are looking at how they can get those people employed and help them make a good living and help the local companies and businesses keep producing goods so it brings money into the community,” Brunswick said.

There are diverse job offerings in the area, Brunswick added.

Manufacturers are an example, he said, as work doesn’t only include production but management and leadership positions as well.

Brunswick added Columbus Community Hospital is needing staff for its new expansion. Even though the school year has recently begun, Columbus Public Schools is typically hiring after the academic year, he said.

Ricketts Brunswick at Nelnet

Gov. Pete Ricketts, second from left, chats with Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick, left, and Nelnet employees during Nelnet's ribbon-cutting ceremony held in May for its Columbus location. Columbus' unemployment rate for July 2021 -- 1.7% -- is the lowest its been since 2013, Brunswick said, but some employers like Nelnet are still hiring.

Additionally, Nelnet – which provides technology and operational support on top of answering phones for businesses and government organizations – is looking to hire workers for its call center, Brunswick said.

“It’s truly a mix of everybody,” Brunswick said. “It’s good because that means there are opportunities for everybody. … It’s quite the variety.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News