Columbus sees lowest unemployment rate in 8 years

Mayor Jim Bulkley said for the Columbus unemployment rate to decline is amazing. He noted that along with Kearney and Red Willow-Hitchcock, Columbus has the lowest unemployment rate in the state.

“(It’s) awesome that we have so many people employed,” Bulkley said.

However, there’s a caveat to it, he said. Columbus businesses are looking for workers which remains a challenge for many of them, Bulkley added.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” he said. “We have close to 2,000 jobs available right now. We have plenty of employment opportunities. So for that 1.7%, there are opportunities for them.”

Brunswick said the Chamber is looking at how it could connect people to such paying opportunities. Meanwhile, employers in town are determining the best course to provide training to their current workforce and potential new workers, he added.

“They (the businesses) are looking at how they can get those people employed and help them make a good living and help the local companies and businesses keep producing goods so it brings money into the community,” Brunswick said.

There are diverse job offerings in the area, Brunswick added.