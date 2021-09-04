Columbus sees lowest unemployment rate in 8 years

Despite being in the middle of a pandemic, recent unemployment rates may show that Nebraska communities, including Columbus, are combating unprecedented times. In July, Columbus reportedly had its lowest unemployment rate in eight years.
The Nebraska Department of Labor recently announced the state’s unemployment rates for July, finding that Columbus’ rate has decreased drastically. The department reported Columbus had an employment rate of 1.7% in July of this year, compared to 4.1% in July 2020.
Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick credited the decrease to the many job opportunities in the area.
“I think it comes down to the positions,” Brunswick said. “We’ve got great companies here that offer great wages for entry-level all the way up to the most advanced jobs. … We’ve got some people doing pretty impressive things here in Columbus.”
Although Brunswick wasn’t living in Columbus in July 2020, he said he could imagine the higher unemployment rate at that time had to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall, Nebraska saw a decrease as well.
In July 2021, the percentage was at 4.4 but as of July this year it’s around 2.3%, the Department of Labor reported. Nationwide, the unemployment rate dropped drastically from 10.2% to 5.4% within the same timeframe, per the Nebraska Department of Labor.
Mayor Jim Bulkley said for the Columbus unemployment rate to decline is amazing. He noted that along with Kearney and Red Willow-Hitchcock, Columbus has the lowest unemployment rate in the state.
“(It’s) awesome that we have so many people employed,” Bulkley said.
However, there’s a caveat to it, he said. Columbus businesses are looking for workers which remains a challenge for many of them, Bulkley added.
“It’s a double-edged sword,” he said. “We have close to 2,000 jobs available right now. We have plenty of employment opportunities. So for that 1.7%, there are opportunities for them.”
Brunswick said the Chamber is looking at how it could connect people to such paying opportunities. Meanwhile, employers in town are determining the best course to provide training to their current workforce and potential new workers, he added.
“They (the businesses) are looking at how they can get those people employed and help them make a good living and help the local companies and businesses keep producing goods so it brings money into the community,” Brunswick said.
There are diverse job offerings in the area, Brunswick added.
Manufacturers are an example, he said, as work doesn’t only include production but management and leadership positions as well.
Brunswick added Columbus Community Hospital is needing staff for its new expansion. Even though the school year has recently begun, Columbus Public Schools is typically hiring after the academic year, he said.
Additionally, Nelnet – which provides technology and operational support on top of answering phones for businesses and government organizations – is looking to hire workers for its call center, Brunswick said.
“It’s truly a mix of everybody,” Brunswick said. “It’s good because that means there are opportunities for everybody. … It’s quite the variety.”
