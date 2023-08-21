The Columbus Senior Center will hold a garage sale later this week.

The sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, in the air-conditioned Community Room at the Center, 3111 19th St.

Items for sale will include home décor, glassware and books, as well as many other miscellaneous items.

“All proceeds from the garage sale will go toward the Senior Center,” Senior Center Manager Patty Laska said. “We hope to have the floors stripped and waxed in the near future, as well as new signage for the building once the new entry doors are complete.”