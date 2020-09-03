Columbus seniors to see affordable housing relief

“It makes it very challenging for seniors that are trying to make it work with what they have for income,” she said.

Many other seniors aspire to get out of their homes because, as they get older, it’s hard to keep up a home, she said, and seniors could have physical limitations as well.

“The cost of keeping up a home can be pretty challenging for them,” McPhillips said. “We see a lot of people wanting to get out of their homes, especially if they lost their spouse, or they’re single, and they want something that somebody else takes care of all the maintenance, the groundskeeping.”

Also, this kind of housing keeps them independent longer, she added.

“That’s always the goal of our facility, too. The longer we can keep them here before they would have to enter nursing care or assisted living, that is a good thing,” she said. “Most people want to stay in their home so having a place that’s easy to manage.”

McPhillips is also excited about the uniqueness of the building -- seniors will be able to live on the second or third floor and have all the services the senior center offers on the first floor.