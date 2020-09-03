Columbus seniors to see affordable housing relief

The waiting list for Heritage House is at least a year or longer, said Columbus Housing Authority Executive Director Bonnie McPhillips.
Heritage House, 2554 40th Ave., is an income-based apartment facility with a preference for those 62 and over or disabled. But there may soon be another option, as there are apartments expected to be completed by the end of 2020 in a newly renovated portion of the Family Resource Center, 3020 18th St. in Columbus.
“It’s just (a) huge need for seniors that are on fixed income to have affordable housing and so to add to our housing inventory for them is just very exciting,” McPhillips said. “There’s been a lot of interest already in those units, so I’m sure that there probably isn’t a day that I don’t refer somebody to them.”
There can be many housing challenges for seniors, she said.
“Some seniors, unfortunately, have just their social security, and perhaps don’t have any other income coming into the household,” McPhillips said. “So health care expenses go up each year, but their social security doesn’t go up that much (while) some years it doesn’t go up at all. But health care costs continue to rise.”
These health care costs can include their Medicare premium, their prescription drug plan, the cost of glasses and dental.
“It makes it very challenging for seniors that are trying to make it work with what they have for income,” she said.
Many other seniors aspire to get out of their homes because, as they get older, it’s hard to keep up a home, she said, and seniors could have physical limitations as well.
“The cost of keeping up a home can be pretty challenging for them,” McPhillips said. “We see a lot of people wanting to get out of their homes, especially if they lost their spouse, or they’re single, and they want something that somebody else takes care of all the maintenance, the groundskeeping.”
Also, this kind of housing keeps them independent longer, she added.
“That’s always the goal of our facility, too. The longer we can keep them here before they would have to enter nursing care or assisted living, that is a good thing,” she said. “Most people want to stay in their home so having a place that’s easy to manage.”
McPhillips is also excited about the uniqueness of the building -- seniors will be able to live on the second or third floor and have all the services the senior center offers on the first floor.
“We have the senior center on the first floor which has multiple programs such as exercise, cards, bingo, music, a whole host of programs, along with every day there is a hot cooked meal for members of the senior center,” FRC Manager Don Heimes said. “What a great opportunity to merge the two concepts together.”
Not all of the apartments will be ready by the end of the year, but Heimes said almost all of them should be ready to go by the end of the first quarter of 2021. The apartments will be for those aged 55 and older.
There will be 34 apartments, 11 of which will have an individual income limit of $15,900. Rent will be $400 for a one-bedroom unit and $510 for two-bedroom.
For the remaining 23 apartments, the individual income limit will be $31,800 and rent will be $700 for a one-bedroom and $800 for the two bedrooms. All the rents include utilities.
“I think that there’s been a whole multitude of people that have been working on the housing issue in the community for a long time, and there’s been a lot of people that have also been working specifically on this FRC housing project,” said Heimes. “It feels really good (to be this close).”
Columbus has known for years that there has been a shortage in affordable adequate housing in the community, Heimes noted.
He said if anyone was interested in more information regarding the FRC housing units they can call Mary at 308-946-3826
“She’s developing a wait list for the units,” he said.
There are other housing units that are not specifically for seniors going up around town such as the Flats at 5th and the recently opened Legacy 23 Apartments.
It’s very exciting to have some specific units for seniors, McPhillips added.
“It will be brand new, so very nice,” she said “I think (the senior center’s proximity) will be very attractive for seniors.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.