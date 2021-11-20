Columbus Sertoma Club honors Robbin Cutsor with Service to Mankind Award

When Robbin Cutsor arrived at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building Wednesday night, she thought she was attending an award ceremony for CASA Connection.

However, the award wasn’t for the local Court Appointed Special Advocate –which Cutsor is a board member. Instead, the honor was for her.

Cutsor received the Columbus Sertoma Club Service to Mankind Award for her “outstanding humanitarian, heroic, civic or other types of service to the community, state or nation,” according to the club members. The award is given out to a non-Sertoma member each year.

Cutsor, who was brushing away tears all night, said she had no clue she was going to receive the award. She finally realized the recognition was for her after watching her friends and family coming into the ceremony as Don Mroczek – the emcee of the event – was announcing the Service to Mankind Award.

“I had no idea whatsoever,” Cutsor said after the event following hugs and photos of her with the award surrounded by her friends and family. “It was a complete shock.”

Columbus Sertoma Club President Dave Whelan said it’s an honor to recognize a resident who's as dedicated to the community as Cutsor is.

“It was really fun to do that,” Whelan said. “She’s obviously well-deserved. It was fun to see her surprised by her family and friends.”

For about the last 20 years, Cutsor has served the community in different functions.

She started a multiple sclerosis (MS) support group in 2003. She has since served as a support leader and as an advocate for MS research and awareness.

Outside of her time as a CASA board member, Cutsor has also been a volunteer for over seven years and an advocate for children in the foster care system.

She’s been a Relay for Life leader for 15 years, serving on the summer committee and event leadership teams.

Cutsor’s also active at Peace Lutheran Church where she serves as church council secretary, Sunday school teacher and volunteer for various fundraisers and youth activities.

Additionally, Cutsor has helped with Columbus High School marching band, the City of Columbus Board of Parks Commissioners and Columbus Cancer Foundation.

When selecting a mankind award recipient, the Columbus Sertoma Club follows certain criteria, according to the club members. The winners are based on the total of individuals served, as well as the amount and length of time volunteering. Additionally, recipients chosen are based on if their services are helping a definite need in the community and if their duties are outside their profession.

At the ceremony, the friends Cutsor made through her different volunteer efforts all spoke about her tireless work throughout the years.

CASA Connection Executive Director Susie Jarecki said she knew when she met Cutsor, the Service to Mankind Award winner was going to be an invaluable part of the nonprofit.

“I knew during our training that she was going to be one of those volunteers that hits the ground running,” Jarecki said. “And she has. She has not disappointed in any way.”

Cutsor also received praise from Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley and State Sen. Mike Moser who both attended the event. Following their tribute, Mroczek read letters from Sen. Deb Fischer, Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry who all congratulated Cutsor on winning the award.

Cutsor said she’s thankful for Sertoma’s recognition.

“I’m honored because I guess I don’t think about anything that I do,” she said. “I do it because I love it.”

