Columbus' SideStep earns place in Nebraska Music Hall of Fame

Although SideStep has enjoyed entertaining the masses throughout Northeast Nebraska and beyond, including during the induction ceremony, their signature country/rock sound has evolved over time. They initially started with a focus on country, but throughout the years they’ve played everything from corporate parties and wedding receptions to festivals, street dances and private parties that inspired them to expand their catalog.

“Classic rock ‘n’ roll, classic and current country, pop, we do a little bit of everything but rap. I don’t know any rap music,” Cattau said, with a laugh. “This particular group, we knew each other before we even came together. We knew the talent was there, so we knew we could achieve success coming together.”

Robbins echoed that sentiment, noting the band members just relish playing together and have great chemistry on stage. That’s why they have continued to play together all these years.

“We just kind of feed off each other. We are really blessed with the talent we have,” Robbins said. “It’s nice to be recognized, but at the end of the day, we just go out, play music and have a good time. You try to spread joy as much as you can. I’m not one for accolades or awards, you never expect anything like that.”