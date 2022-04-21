Columbus Super Saver moving forward with renovation

Columbus Super Saver will see many new changes in the coming year or so as the grocery store will be renovated to keep in line with the city’s growth.

On Monday, the Columbus City Council OK’d a redevelopment plan for B&R Stores – the owner of Super Saver - in the West 23rd Street Corridor. The project includes a new Super Saver grocery store, gas station and a multi-family residential apartment complex. The apartments will consist of 40-48 affordable housing units.

“As you’re currently aware – and although we love it – we don’t think it meets the needs of the City of Columbus right now,” said Jordan Raybould with B&R Stores.

The project will be done in two phases with a new grocery store built behind the current Super Saver. This way, Raybould said, the store will never be closed during renovations. Afterward, a multi-family apartment will be constructed near the Super Saver.

The project does include removing the mobile home park behind Super Saver to make way for a new store and fuel center. As previously reported by The Columbus Telegram, B&R Stores Inc. bought the mobile home park as part of an expansion plan. Located north of Super Saver, the mobile home park, 3317 25th St., was bought for $2.3 million in April 2013.

The residents there are aware that they need to find new housing and they have been given a monetary stipend to help them move, Raybould said.

According to the redevelopment project overview – which can be found on the city’s website – the mobile homes within the park are in dangerous conditions which are not beneficial to human health and safety. There are about 28 trailer units at the mobile home park.

Super Saver will break ground on the project and begin construction sometime in the spring of next year, Raybould added.

B&R Stores representatives, city staff and legal counsel have ensured the plan meets the proposed land uses and building requirements in the redevelopment area, according to City Administrator Tara Vasicek.

Mayor Jim Bulkley told Raybould the community is excited for the project to move forward which Raybould agreed.

“We look forward to it a lot,” Raybould said. “(The) city has been great to work with and collaborate on the project so we’re really excited about it.”

Raybould said he appreciates the community’s support and help during this endeavor.

“Thank you, the City of Columbus, for supporting our store out here in the city for so long,” said Raybould.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

