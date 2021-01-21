Columbus swap meet set Saturday at Ag Park

A yearly swap meet is set to take place this weekend in Columbus and, according to a tourism official, could be the start of boost to the local economy.
From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, the 37th annual Racers Winter Swap Meet will be held at Ag Park, 822 15th St. Admission is $5.
It’s organized by Scott Angel of Dirt Crown Promotions, a small advertising and marketing business based out of Hebron.
“We have people from Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas, California, Idaho, South Dakota and, obviously, Nebraska bringing booths,” he noted.
Those attending the swap meet will see used parts, racecar builders, safety gear, airboats, tools, trailers and ATV/UTV equipment, Angel said. Items not related to racing, such as woodworking and tin signs, will be available as well for “anybody just looking for knick-knacky stuff.”
“Whether they’re wanting to decorate their house or their garage, I think there’s going to be stuff there for them,” he said.
Current Directed Health Measures imposed by the state restrict indoor venues to 75% of occupancy. With Ag Park’s size, however, that isn’t expected to be an issue.
“I don’t think we’ll have to worry about that at Ag Park and where we’re at… because no matter where we look at it, we’re going to be under due to the space that we have,” Angel said, noting that booths will be in both the front and back rooms of the building. Masks are recommended but not required, he said.
Last weekend, the American Legion Department of Nebraska held its Mid-Year Conference at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Columbus while this week’s event is also expected to draw in a large number of visitors.
“There’ll be people from all over as well, so I think it’ll kind of set the tone for horse racing and stock car racing,” said Katy McNeil, director of the Columbus Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
Last year had been tough due to COVID, McNeil noted, but 2021 looks to be off to a good start with multiple events already having been placed on the Visitors Bureau’s calendar.
“We’ve probably lost, as a community, about 75 to 80% of our convention or wedding business in 2020. Obviously, it was a pretty rough year in the hospitality industry,” she said.
McNeil said the goal for tourism in 2021 is to move forward and learn from the past year.
One way the Visitors Bureau has attended to COVID times is by developing an app that promotes tourism in the area. It's not yet released.
“Our goal is to make it a staple location for people who want to find out what’s going on in Columbus, Nebraska, and the county as a whole,” McNeil said, adding that the Visitors Bureau has been involved in the planning of traditional and special happenings this year. Those include the Cattlemen’s Ball, Duncan Ribfest, Duncan’s 150th celebration and others.
“So we’re just hoping that 2021 will be better – bigger and better.”
Although the increase of visitors can result in longer wait times for things like food and fuel, McNeil noted that these individuals support the local economy by staying at hotels, eating at restaurants and shopping at businesses.
“It’s the visitors that, if you take the time to show them your community and show them that they’re welcome here, they’ll keep investing in our community,” McNeil said.
This year is Angel’s first as the swap meet’s organizer; previously he had been a vendor.
“Two years ago this coming August – the summer of ’19 – we formed a promotion company and we were going to do a race, a four-day race in Nebraska and we were going to include four different race tracks,” Angel said. “COVID obviously won that in 2020… from there, we moved on and we actually held a Granger Smith concert at the US 30 Speedway in Columbus.”
Afterwardm Angel learned that the Lincoln family, the founders of US 30 Speedway, did not wish to continue taking charge of the swap meet, he said.
“Everything from December on has been a whirlwind, trying to get everything planned out,” Angel said. “It’s been good, it’s been (really) good.”
Angel’s hope is for people to check out the event, catch up with others they may not have seen since the last racing season and find good buys.
“You’ll never know at a swap meet what you’re going to find. It may be something you’ve never thought you ever needed but it’s there and it’s a great buy so you buy it,” he said. “That’s what I want people to enjoy and (to) just come out and have fun.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.