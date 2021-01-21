Columbus swap meet set Saturday at Ag Park

A yearly swap meet is set to take place this weekend in Columbus and, according to a tourism official, could be the start of boost to the local economy.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, the 37th annual Racers Winter Swap Meet will be held at Ag Park, 822 15th St. Admission is $5.

It’s organized by Scott Angel of Dirt Crown Promotions, a small advertising and marketing business based out of Hebron.

“We have people from Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas, California, Idaho, South Dakota and, obviously, Nebraska bringing booths,” he noted.

Those attending the swap meet will see used parts, racecar builders, safety gear, airboats, tools, trailers and ATV/UTV equipment, Angel said. Items not related to racing, such as woodworking and tin signs, will be available as well for “anybody just looking for knick-knacky stuff.”

“Whether they’re wanting to decorate their house or their garage, I think there’s going to be stuff there for them,” he said.

Current Directed Health Measures imposed by the state restrict indoor venues to 75% of occupancy. With Ag Park’s size, however, that isn’t expected to be an issue.