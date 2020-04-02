Columbus teen killed in vehicle-pedestrian fatality, Duncan man arrested

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 19-year-old Columbus woman was struck by a vehicle and killed early Thursday morning in town, according to the Platte County Sheriff's Office.

About 12:52 a.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to the vehicle-pedestrian accident on East 8th Street, approximately 1/2 mile west of East. 29th Avenue.

The investigation indicated that a 1990 Chevy C1500 pickup, driven by 56-year-old Duncan resident Michael Hieb had been traveling westbound on East 8th Street when the pickup he was driving stuck Jaqueline Robledo, 19, of Columbus, who was walking westbound on East 8th Street.

Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported Robledo to the Columbus Community Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The pickup driven by Hieb did not stop at the scene but continued on, according to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff. He said Heib and the pickup were located a few minutes later by law enforcement. Hieb was arrested for leaving the scene of a fatality accident and housed at the Platte County Detention Facility.

The Columbus Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol assisted in the locating and recovery of the pickup.

Damages to the pickup are estimated at $2,000.