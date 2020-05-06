Columbus teens form committee to foster volunteerism in Habitat for Humanity

A group of teenagers has formed a special committee to help encourage and foster youth development in Habitat for Humanity of Columbus, and a fundraiser will be held this month to help the group get up and running.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that assists in providing housing to low-income families. Construction is completed by volunteers so the homes can be purchased by families at a reduced rate; Habitat makes no profit from the program.
Lakeview High sophomore Simon Janssen came up with the idea to form Campus Committee to meet his goal of increasing youth involvement in the organization and, early this year, met with the Board of Directors of the Columbus chapter to find out what he needed to do to see his idea come to life.
“I came up with the idea to form this campus committee to bring in youth and give them the opportunity in their community with Habitat for Humanity, which I think has a really good mission,” Janssen said.
Helping low-income families get situated in better housing and giving the children of those families a head start is what makes the organization appeal to him.
“Just the idea of giving these low-income families another chance at life for affordable housing, most of them have kids,” Janssen said. “So it really improves their living conditions and gives them a new base to start from. It can basically turn the tables for their kids … give them a little stronger housing to start off in. That’s why I wanted to get involved in it and give youth more opportunity to get involved in it, too.”
The result of his efforts is the formation of the Campus Committee, which is made up of area high schoolers. On the committee are Simon Janssen, president; Sarah Lasso of Columbus Public, vice president; Ben Janssen of Columbus Public, secretary; Nehemiah Peters of Nebraska Christian, treasurer; and Bo Behlen of Lakeview, member coordinator.
Janssen said the committee’s goal is to focus on the children and teens of the families who are receiving the house.
“So, some will customize or personalize their room, more personal for the younger kids and more functional for the teens and the older kids, like shelves,” he noted. “(For) the younger kids (it) might be the color of their room, maybe even some toys that we could get with the funds that we make.”
Another goal of the Campus Committee is to get more youth volunteering for the organization.
“As far as how I’m going to get more involved is through (the) Lakeview student body and sort of advertising it through there and bringing in more high schoolers,” Janssen said. “I think it’s best to start with high schoolers and maybe as the years go on get younger and younger because right now we’re just starting so we have connections to high school.”
According to the teens, Habitat helps learn and improve on skill sets such as working on a team and construction.
“The project and build days are great ways for youth to develop more skills for later in life,” Janssen said. “One is serving their community, and that is probably number one. And also teamwork and skills like construction.”
Nehemiah Peters agreed.
“It gives you an opportunity to serve in the community and do something that would not normally be available for you to do,” he said.
Lasso added that they also envision “not only to make an impact in our community but also to lead other high schoolers to impact their community so we can do it as a team.”
Lori Peters, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Columbus, said the board felt that it was important that youth from all schools get involved.
“The Board of Directors discussed the idea and it was really important to them, because Habitat is a wide-reaching community organization, that we included youth from the entire community,” Peters said. “We haven’t identified Scotus yet but we’re working on it. Some of the kids we’ve had from Scotus just aren’t quite old enough to meet Habitat’s requirements. There’s a future there. We just have to find the right kid.”
Previously, youth were unable to volunteer in Habitat for Humanity. Now, noted Peters, those ages 14 to 18 can participate but are not allowed to use power tools or be on ladders.
“These kids wanted to find a way that they could be a little more hands-on,” Peters said.
“The goal is that their fellow students come alongside them and help support their projects both physically, by building, and financially. That’s part of their directive, to be self-sustaining with their project.”
Habitat for Humanity’s projects are at a stand-still due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the Campus Committee is getting its foot in the door with a Movie Night In fundraiser.
From May 3-10, residents can order candy, popcorn and soda to enjoy while watching a movie at home. There is a family-of-three package which includes three bottles of soda, three candy items and two large bags of popcorn for $15. The movie night for five package comes with five bottles of soda, five candy items and three large bags of popcorn for $25.
Delivery or pick-up is on May 15. To order, email hfhcampuscom@gmail.com or text 402-835-8004. Exact change or payment via PayPal is preferred.
“We’re just going around and delivering the candy, popcorn and soda to those who ordered it,” Lasso said. “It was the one (fundraiser) we could do in our situation.”
Janssen added that the committee is also planning other fundraisers.
“They’re a great group of kids that have a very motivated mindset,” said Amy Eisenmenger, the group’s adviser at Lakeview. “All have very good ideas that they want to bring to the community. It’s cool as an adult to be inspired by people younger than you. A lot of times we look up to people who are older than us so it’s been fun and inspiring to me to be able to look up to kids, people who are younger than me. They have just instilled in me excitement for Habitat for Humanity and this project. It’s been just a fun experience.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
