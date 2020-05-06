Columbus teens form committee to foster volunteerism in Habitat for Humanity

“These kids wanted to find a way that they could be a little more hands-on,” Peters said.

“The goal is that their fellow students come alongside them and help support their projects both physically, by building, and financially. That’s part of their directive, to be self-sustaining with their project.”

Habitat for Humanity’s projects are at a stand-still due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the Campus Committee is getting its foot in the door with a Movie Night In fundraiser.

From May 3-10, residents can order candy, popcorn and soda to enjoy while watching a movie at home. There is a family-of-three package which includes three bottles of soda, three candy items and two large bags of popcorn for $15. The movie night for five package comes with five bottles of soda, five candy items and three large bags of popcorn for $25.

Delivery or pick-up is on May 15. To order, email hfhcampuscom@gmail.com or text 402-835-8004. Exact change or payment via PayPal is preferred.

“We’re just going around and delivering the candy, popcorn and soda to those who ordered it,” Lasso said. “It was the one (fundraiser) we could do in our situation.”

Janssen added that the committee is also planning other fundraisers.