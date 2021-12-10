Columbus to see first snowfall

It’s that time of year again – Columbus may see its first snowfall of the season on Friday. Officials are reminding travelers to slow down and be prepared for the winter weather.

The snow may arrive in the morning, according to Van DeWald, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Office.

“After eight or nine in the morning we'll see a chance and then probably in the afternoon we'll see snow,” DeWald said. “Once it starts it'll continue and continue into the evening, and then probably end sometime (Friday) night.”

But, DeWald noted, the newly-fallen snow won’t be around for long.

“The weekend is actually looking really nice, after we get past the snow (Friday),” DeWald said. “(We’ll have) a dry weekend, high temperatures; Saturday in the upper 30s and Sunday in the upper 40s.”

Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said that drivers should remember to take it slow.

“Although we're only expected to get around an inch to maybe 3 at the most, the roads still could be slick,” Hofbauer said.

Hofbauer said it’s also time for people to start making a winter weather travel kit to place in their vehicle.

“If you do travel in the future and get caught in a blizzard or something, you've got supplies in your vehicle … such as food, extra clothing,” Hofbauer said. “Make sure your cell phones are charged, possibly (include) a charger for your cell phone or electronic devices, a candle, some blankets and things of that sort just in case if you get stranded.”

A page on the Nebraska Extension’s website says that kits should also include a long-handled windshield wiper, flashlight with extra batteries and bulbs, jumper cables at least 12 feet long, flares, tow rope, duct tape, small shovel and a bag of sand which could be used to gain traction if stuck on ice or snow.

Hofbauer added that those traveling – especially for the holidays – should keep a full tank of gas in their vehicle.

In a press release issued by the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) and Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), drivers are reminded to avoid crowding snowplows, reduce their speed, increase following distance and buckle up each and every time.

According to the release, NDOT unveiled last month an updated Nebraska 511 Advanced Traveler System. People can check the website 511.nebraska.gov or the Nebraska 511 phone app to view live cameras, road reports, closure information and live weather radar. The radar will allow users to monitor storms as they move through Nebraska, said the press release.

The north and northwestern portions of Nebraska are expected to be more heavily by the incoming snow, according to the press release, but it may be the first time this season many drivers are traveling in winter conditions.

“It is the first measurable snow of the season, so that catches some people off guard a little bit,” DeWald said. “We kind of have to remember (our) winter driving skills and relearning them a little bit, but an inch or two of snow is very manageable. And with the warm temperatures this weekend, it's not going to linger very long.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

