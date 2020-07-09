Columbus to see investment from new BD partnership

Columbus will see some investment as part of BD’s (Becton, Dickinson and Company) newly-announced partnership with the federal government to produce injection devices, said Troy Kirkpatrick, senior director of public relations.
The cannula portion of the project will be in the Columbus-West facility, said Kirkpatrick, and other components could also be made in Columbus but they are still finalizing plans. The cannula is the sharp metal part of the needle, he said.
“We are determining if it’s going to be in Columbus and another location,” Kirkpatrick said. “It’s definitely all going to be in Nebraska. We’re still determining where exactly these new lines will go.”
BD will be developing new manufacturing lines as part of a $70 million capital project. Approximately $42 million will be coming from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) which is part of the U.S Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.
The investment will go in existing facilities and the company will not build a new plant, he said, adding that $70 million is not small change and brings the company to over $400 million invested in Nebraska in the last four years.
“It just shows how great the workforce is there that we continue to invest in the state,” he said.
Determinations on hiring are still being worked through, Kirkpatrick said.
The company has more than 80 manufacturing centers across the globe and four are in Nebraska, which he called a “significant” presence.
“Nebraska is well known across BD as one of our major centers for manufacturing,” he said. “The relationship we have with the state government and the leaders there, Gov. (Pete) Ricketts and others have been just wonderful to BD, make it a great place to do business, along with the workforce.”
Once the new manufacturing lines are online, which is expected within 12 months, BARDA will have priority access to the injection devices, like syringes and needles. BD will also be producing 50 million needles and syringes by December 2020 using their current manufacturing capacity.
The 50 million order is to support the U.S. vaccination effort for the COVID-19 pandemic and the new manufacturing lines will support COVID-19 vaccination, as well as future pandemics.
"Nebraskans know how to get the job done. This partnership is good news because it will help us beat this nasty virus once we have a vaccine while making a big investment in Nebraska’s workers," US. Sen. Ben Sasse said in a statement. "This effort will take a heavy lift, and I’m grateful our state is going to play a big role.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
