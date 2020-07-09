Columbus to see investment from new BD partnership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus will see some investment as part of BD’s (Becton, Dickinson and Company) newly-announced partnership with the federal government to produce injection devices, said Troy Kirkpatrick, senior director of public relations.

The cannula portion of the project will be in the Columbus-West facility, said Kirkpatrick, and other components could also be made in Columbus but they are still finalizing plans. The cannula is the sharp metal part of the needle, he said.

“We are determining if it’s going to be in Columbus and another location,” Kirkpatrick said. “It’s definitely all going to be in Nebraska. We’re still determining where exactly these new lines will go.”

BD will be developing new manufacturing lines as part of a $70 million capital project. Approximately $42 million will be coming from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) which is part of the U.S Health and Human Services Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.

The investment will go in existing facilities and the company will not build a new plant, he said, adding that $70 million is not small change and brings the company to over $400 million invested in Nebraska in the last four years.