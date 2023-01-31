Columbus' Todd Tuls speaks about his business at area chamber banquet

For Todd Tuls, milking cows is in his blood.

Tuls, owner of Tuls Dairies and a Columbus community member, was a guest speaker during the Butler County Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet held Jan. 23 in David City, during which time he spoke about the business.

The roots of Tuls Dairies can be traced back to California, Tuls said, with his father and grandfather milking 400 cows in Chino. At the age of 10, he was in charge of feeding 100 calves on his family’s farm.

The business, Tuls said, grew to milking 1,000 cows in 1979, then to 2,200 cows and then to 3,800 cows. They had been one of the largest dairies in California.

Milking cows was something he always knew he was going to do, Tuls added.

“My dad always had this ashtray on the corner of his desk and it was my grandfather’s and it said, ‘Milking over 2,000 cows since 1969,’” Tuls said. “I said, ‘well … my grandfather could do that, I could do 10 (times more).’ I set out to milk 20,000 cows a day and I wasn’t going to do that in Southern California.”

Tuls and his brother moved to southwest Kansas in 1994, with Tuls splitting off in 2000 and coming to Nebraska.

According to Tuls, he had been attending a farm show in Wisconsin when he met Bob Hilger of Butler County. Hilger had asked Tuls if he was considering setting up operations in Nebraska. Tuls said he met with Bob Hilger and his son, which lead to him establishing dairies in Northeast Nebraska.

Tuls said Double Dutch Dairy was constructed in Polk County, which originally milked 1,800 cows. Double Dutch expanded five years later, and Butler County Dairy was built in 2007.

In Wisconsin, Rock Prairie Dairy was built in 2011 and a second dairy was established in 2018. The year 2018 was the year that Tuls reached his goal – 20,000 cows – so they named that dairy Pinnacle Dairy. They also own and operate Emerald Sky Dairy in Wisconsin.

Also in Butler County, Tuls owns Summit Calf Ranch, as well as Trinity Feed Yard in Kansas.

“We raise about 7,200 calves on the bottle there (at Summit Calf). They’re all fed twice a day and then we’ve got calves in the barns, about 15,000 head there,” Tuls said. “From there they go to our feedlot in southwest Kansas.”

From the feed yard, the animals are transported to the dairies.

According to Tuls, the majority of the milk produced at their Nebraska dairies is transported to a Hiland Dairy facility in Omaha. Hiland also bottles for Hy-Vee, he added.

“If you’re drinking Hy-Vee milk or Hiland milk, you’ve got about a 90% chance you’re drinking ours,” Tuls said.

Milk is also transported to cheese plants in South Dakota and Iowa. The milk produced in the summer is transported to another Hiland plant in Kansas City. For the milk at their Wisconsin operations, it gets transported to cheese and bottling plants in the same state.

Looking forward, Tuls said, they are working on vertical integration in their operations, as well as a new product.

Tuls said Tuls Dairies is developing an ultrafiltered, long shelf-life whole milk aimed at kids.

“You guys should see it in Hy-Vee this spring, April or May,” Tuls said. “…It (has) six grams of sugar, 19 grams of protein and it tastes great so your kids will love it.”

The guest speakers of the night were asked questions, the most notable being with the growing divide between rural and urban areas, is there concern that consumer demands will make regulations that will curtail production?

Tuls noted there have been times his business has been scrutinized on how they raise calves or handled/housed cows.

Tuls explained how some of his operations are set up, specifically the way he likes to build his sites.

“The way the barns are designed, they’re sitting north and south. It’s that way for a reason,” Tuls said. “I want to make sure the cattle see the rising sun. I want them to see the setting sun and then we’ve got translucent, clear panels in the roof, so the sunlight’s always coming in our buildings.”

The panels are designed to completely open when the weather permits, Tuls said, and the sides of the facilities can open to where fresh air can enter. A monitoring system also keeps the temperature at an ideal level for the animals.

These measures, Tuls added, enhance the health of the animals and Tuls Dairies’ production.

About nine years ago, new genetics were introduced in the breeding process, which has allowed them to greatly reduce the use of hormone therapy to bring a cow into cycle, he said.

“We’ve reduced our mortality at birth, all the way down to about a 1.5% from 5,” Tuls said.

Tuls also commented on the care of the animals that can be seen daily.

For heifers that are going to be milked for the first time, Tuls said, employees will start touching the animals’ utters for three weeks before hooking them up to a machine.

“They’re relaxed, they’re calm. The cows are just like, ‘hey, I’m used to being touched…’” Tuls said. “It’s amazing what happens when you do those kind of things.”

The other guest speakers for the night were Chris Schaffer, chief executive officer and general manager of Ag Processing, Inc. (APG), and Jessica Kolterman, director of administration for Lincoln Premium Poultry.

AGP, which is based out of Omaha, is a regional cooperative that is involved in soybean crushing, Schaffer said. The soybeans are used to make meal for animals and soybean oil for food products, as well as biodiesel.

Currently there are nine AGP facilities in the United States, with a new plant scheduled to be constructed in Butler County.

“We crush just a little bit over a million bushel of beans annually,” Schaffer said. “…We’re going to build a plant in David City, it’ll crush roughly 15% more beans for the company.”

AGP has 1,100 employees, Schaffer added, with the new David City facility expected to create 85 jobs. The new plant is expected to open in 2025.

Lincoln Premium Poultry is based out of Fremont, Kolterman noted, and grows chickens for Costco Wholesale.

Kolterman said that in addition to the company’s boiler barns and processing facility, they have a hatchery and a feed mill. They also have about 100 farm families that raise chickens to be taken to the plant to be processed – there are several growers in Butler County.

“The economic impact of our company is about 1% of the state of Nebraska’s GDP (gross domestic product),” Kolterman said. “The investment by Costco on the front end was about $500 million, and then if you add in where the farm families sit in this region, it gets us to almost a billion dollars.”