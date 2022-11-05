Columbus woman Bailey Lehr preparing for Miss Rodeo America Pageant

The past year that Columbus woman Bailey Lehr has been serving as Miss Rodeo Nebraska has been extraordinary, she said.

Bailey, 22, and her sister Brooke, 18, won dual titles during the 65th annual Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant held in June 2021. Bailey was named Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 while Brooke captured the title of Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2021. Bailey started serving in the role in June 2021 while Brooke had her coronation this January.

As Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Bailey said she is involved at rodeos, inviting people to come, helping with production, assisting with clearing cattle out of the arena and running sponsor flags.

“It really depends on what's going on in the community,” Bailey said. “I know Cheyenne, Wyoming, you'll go and flip pancakes with some veterans or you'll just go and visit some old folks' homes and we do lots of school visits too. You're truly just going out to make it aware that there's a rodeo going on in town for people to come out.”

Bailey noted the amount of traveling she does for the role, having been to 12 different states. As part of her duty, she received a sponsored pickup truck that had 44,000 miles when she received it. It’s now at 84,000 miles.

“It's an intense year (of) traveling but it's so much fun,” Bailey said. “The experiences you gain and the people you meet, it's truly priceless.”

The most memorable part of her journey, she added, has been meeting new people. Even though she only knows them for a few days, they feel like family which can make it hard to leave.

When asked about what she’s learned from serving as Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Bailey noted she’s sharpened her organizational skills.

“Making sure you're on time, making sure I know where I'm supposed to be, what I'm supposed to be wearing because us girls, we have lots of different outfits,” Bailey said. “You don't want to miss your plane flight, that's not fun. I think just knowing your deadlines and where you're supposed to be, that's super important, especially because people are counting on you to be there.”

Bailey works at her family’s business, T-Bone Truck Stop in Columbus.

“All of the customers there, they show endless support all the time,” she added. “…They're always keeping up with me and they want to know all about my trips.”

Bailey noted that she talks about Columbus quite a bit during her travels.

“I feel special to be able to bring the Western tradition and heritage to the eastern side of Nebraska,” Bailey said. “I feel like it's always talked about Western Nebraska, that's where all the ranches and the cowboys are but actually there's a lot of ranchers and farmers here in the eastern side of Nebraska too, as well as Columbus.”

As for Brooke, who started her reign in June 2021, being Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska was a one in a lifetime experience.

“I really couldn't ask for anything better,” Brooke said. “Throughout my year, I traveled to rodeos, different towns and represented the state. I also went out of state, we went to the Denver Stock Show. We went to Wyoming, Cheyenne. And then in May right before I gave up my title, I went to Florida to the Silver Spurs Rodeo.”

Bailey is going to compete in the Miss Rodeo America 2023 Pageant, which will be held Nov. 27 through Dec. 4 in Las Vegas. She will be leaving on Thanksgiving to travel to Las Vegas, but a sendoff party is being held on Saturday at her father’s shop.

“Bailey's done an exceptional job,” Brooke said. “Obviously she's been representing it really well and she's been going to different places.”

Bailey said she’s been focused on the upcoming pageant, studying for hours every day and practicing mock interviews, impromptu speeches and horsemanship.

She added she is feeling good and confident about the pageant.

“My goal is to make the top 10 and at the end of the day, I just want to be the best version of myself and perform to the best of my ability in each category,” Bailey said. “I believe God has timing and everything happens for a reason. Half of the battle is in his hands, so I try not to stress too much about it.”