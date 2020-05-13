Columbus YMCA eyes reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Columbus Family YMCA announced Wednesday that its leadership team is developing a plan to reopen "safely and responsibly."

A final version of the plan will be presented to the YMCA’s Board of Directors later this month, said CEO Corey Briggs on the YMCA’s Facebook page. These plans, while not fully outlined in the post, were formed with direction from the East-Central District Health Department, Columbus Community Hospital and state and local authorities.

“We offer our heartfelt thanks to those members who have kept their membership active during this difficult time,” Briggs said. “Thanks to your ongoing commitment, we have remained strong through these challenging times. Your generous support has allowed our full-time staff to remain at the Y working diligently. When we reopen, we’ll be able to put all the necessary health measures into place on day one.”

Briggs also noted in the post that YMCA staff appreciate those who placed their membership on hold during the past two months that the facility has been closed.

“We’re glad we could provide you with the flexibility you needed to relieve your financial burden,” Briggs said, adding that those memberships will be reinstated without the initial joiner’s fee.