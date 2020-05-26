Columbus YMCA reopening June 2

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Columbus Family YMCA announced Tuesday morning that the facility will be reopening June 2.

It will be open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; however, the YMCA will be closed 1 to 3 p.m. daily for sanitizing and for seniors/at-risk population only.

Through the summer, it will be closed Sundays for deep cleaning.

Only Columbus YMCA members will be allowed inside the facility and members will be subject to health and temperature screenings prior to entrance. No members residing outside of Columbus will be allowed inside; no day passes and no guests will be permitted.

Additionally, there will be an age limit of 16-years or older. No one under 15-years-old will be allowed in the building in June or July.

Those members who choose to use YMCA facilities will be required to sign a COVID-19 waiver; this is available online, on Facebook or at the YMCA.

The following amenities will be closed: Child Watch, the gym, pools, studios, locker rooms, saunas and steam rooms.

The Wellness Floor and exercise equipment will be open, including weights and machines. There will be a workout limit of one hour.