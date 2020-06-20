Columbus YMCA to reopen gym, pool, exercise classes

The lap pool will be open on weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., although it will be closed from 1:30 p.m to 3 p.m. for cleaning. On Saturdays, lap pool hours will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Use of the lap pool is restricted to adults and 2019/2020 YMCA swim team members. Swim team members who are not in high school must have a parent present in the building.

The water pool will be open Monday through Saturday for several hours each day, but only two people will be permitted at a time.

Gym courts three and four will be available for basketball and volleyball use, but the YMCA will not provide basketball or volleyball equipment.

One basketball hoop will be allotted to each person or family, and non-family members will not be allowed to play together. Basketball will not be allowed while cycling classes are being held, and basketball games are currently prohibited due to state Directed Health Measures.

Two pickleball nets will be set up in court two of the gym. Nets and balls will be provided by the YMCA, but members must bring their own paddles. Games should be limited to small groups.

Adult locker rooms will be open but social distancing is encouraged. Youth locker rooms will be open for swimmers, primarily, and the YMCA has asked users to be quick and efficient.