Columbus YMCA to reopen gym, pool, exercise classes

The Columbus Family YMCA will reopen its locker rooms, pool, gym courts and fitness classes on a limited basis on Monday.
“The swimming pool is probably huge because there hasn’t been any swimming in Columbus probably since March,” Corey Briggs, CEO of the Columbus YMCA, said. “Also there’s a big group of people that like pickleball and they’ve been clamoring, basketball and exercise classes have been clamoring. When we have 8,000 members in a town of 22,000 you’ve got a lot of people that have a lot of interests.”
The YMCA will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Each day between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., only seniors and immunocompromised members may use the YMCA. The Columbus YMCA will remain closed on Sundays for cleaning and sanitizing.
Starting Monday, the YMCA will permit Nebraska YMCA adult and high school age members. The YMCA will also allow youth members who have completed the YMCA youth strength training class, but they must have a parent present in the building.
Some group exercise classes will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Strict 6-foot social distance spacing will be enforced.
Group cycling is scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in court one of the gym. Other fitness classes will be held in fitness room one. On Mondays, BodyPump/CKWORX and Strength/Stretch classes will be held. Move for Life classes will take place on Wednesdays and BodyPump Express will be held on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The lap pool will be open on weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., although it will be closed from 1:30 p.m to 3 p.m. for cleaning. On Saturdays, lap pool hours will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Use of the lap pool is restricted to adults and 2019/2020 YMCA swim team members. Swim team members who are not in high school must have a parent present in the building.
The water pool will be open Monday through Saturday for several hours each day, but only two people will be permitted at a time.
Gym courts three and four will be available for basketball and volleyball use, but the YMCA will not provide basketball or volleyball equipment.
One basketball hoop will be allotted to each person or family, and non-family members will not be allowed to play together. Basketball will not be allowed while cycling classes are being held, and basketball games are currently prohibited due to state Directed Health Measures.
Two pickleball nets will be set up in court two of the gym. Nets and balls will be provided by the YMCA, but members must bring their own paddles. Games should be limited to small groups.
Adult locker rooms will be open but social distancing is encouraged. Youth locker rooms will be open for swimmers, primarily, and the YMCA has asked users to be quick and efficient.
Since the YMCA reopened on June 2, members have been required to sign a waiver and the Columbus Community Hospital has been overseeing health screenings at the door. Those safety measures will continue.
“If you walk in, you walk out of the testing within like a minute,” Briggs said. “The hospital’s doing an amazing amount of work.”
The saunas, whirlpool, steam rooms, youth activity gym and Child Watch remain closed. The YMCA will still not be providing towels and the fitness studios will be closed when not being used for classes.
The YMCA closed on March 15 and began its first phase of reopening on June 2. During phase one, the YMCA restricted use of the facilities to the wellness floor weights and machine equipment and only permitted Columbus YMCA members older than 15 to enter.
Mayor Jim Bulkley said the YMCA reopening is another step toward normal for the city.
"It is so good to see the communities facilities opening up and our citizens starting to use them. One step at a time we are coming back," Bulkley said.
The YMCA plans to continue expanding the number of services it offers. Basketball games will be allowed to take place beginning July 1, but members will be required to bring their own equipment. Water aerobics classes are scheduled to begin July 6, and family recreational swims are set to return July 11. Swimming lessons may return in July on a one-on-one or family basis.
“We know it’s been crazy with everything,” Briggs said. “A lot of people really depend on the Y, but we’re trying to do things safely and the best we can. We just really appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding.”
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
