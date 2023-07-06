Do you recognize the names O. Henry, Pablo Neruda, Maya Angelou, Lewis Carroll, George Orwell, Gabriela Mistral, Ellery Queen, Ayn Rand, and Anne Rice? I hope you do because they are well-known authors, but those are not their real names.

Many writers opt to use pseudonyms, and they do this for a variety of reasons. When the Bronte sisters wrote, in the mid-1800s, it was difficult for women authors to get their work published, let alone read, so they initially wrote under male pen names: Charlotte was Currer Bell, Anne was Acton Bell, and Emily was Ellis Bell. Fortunately, we now read their classic novels under their correct names.

Mary Ann Evans, however, is still better known under her male nom de plume of George Eliot. Her novels, especially “Middlemarch,” are considered among the best in English literature; yet her own name is seldom attached to them – there is a project called “Reclaim her Name” in the works, though, whose goal is to change that.

Nowadays, women don’t necessarily feel the way that Mary Ann did, which was that female authors weren’t taken seriously; however, many still give themselves male pen names or pseudonyms that are deliberately gender neutral (sometimes at the behest of their publishers). Joanne Rowling did this by using the initials J.K. instead of her first name. While you may think that the K stands for her middle name, you’d be incorrect because she doesn’t have one. She chose it in reference to her grandmother, Kathleen. After her astounding success with her “Harry Potter” series, Rowling wanted some anonymity as an author, so she wrote under the pen name of Robert Galbraith for a while until she was outed.

Alex Kava, best-selling thriller novelist, is known to her family as Sharon. Why is that? Because her name is actually Sharon Kava. Alex Kava is her pen name; she chose the name Alex because it could be seen as being a man’s or a woman’s name, and she liked the sound of it. Alex Kava simply sounds like the name of an author of thrillers.

Did you know that Dean Koontz has used at least ten different pen names? This was early in his career, so I think he sticks to using only Dean Koontz nowadays – as he should since his name alone grabs the attention of readers and turns any new release into a bestseller.

In my opinion, regarding American authors, I think that Samuel Clemens created the best pen name ever when he started writing under Mark Twain. I love the sound of that name, even though Samuel Clemens is also a great name. Clemens got the idea for his pseudonym from a term used by riverboat men on the Mississippi to indicate when their boats were in two fathoms of water. They would call out, “Mark twain!” It’s short and attention getting.

Some authors have been even more succinct with their pen names. Take Saki, Voltaire, Moliere, and Stendhal. In order, they are Hector Hugh Munro, François-Marie Arouet, Jean Baptiste Poquelin, and Marie-Henri Beyle. Whew! Those are some mouthfuls. Thank goodness they used pen names.

If you care to learn the real names of the authors in the first paragraph, there’s a handy list of pen names on Wikipedia. While you’re there, if you don’t already know the answer to this, look up the true identity of Richard Bachman.

Contact Marshall via her website at tammymarshallauthor.wordpress.com.

This month’s reading selection is “Beach Music” by Pat Conroy.