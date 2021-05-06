Come join us this summer

May is here and the Platte County 4-H staff members are preparing for a busy summer of learning with youth of all ages! Out-of-school time, particularly in the summer months, is a great opportunity for youth to experience 4-H through camps, club activities, workshops and contests.

We kick off the summer by inviting Platte and Colfax County youth to Ag Park on May 26th for the Progressive Farm Safety day for youth just finishing Kindergarten through eighth grade. Registration forms are available at our office and are due by May 21.

Each year we offer a host of summer workshops called “Discovery Days” that are open to any youth in the county and 2021 is no different! This summer we are hosting 11 different workshops covering a wide range of topics such as photography, nature, meat science, geocaching, recycling common items for a new purpose and designing a variety of items for youths’ room and homes. There is something for everyone age 5-18! Discovery Days workshops are delivered by a variety of people including 4-H staff, volunteers, teen 4-H members and local businesses. Flyers have been sent out through the elementary schools in the county, with registration open until workshops close or until May 21st. The Discovery Days workshops fill quickly, so don’t delay in registering!

