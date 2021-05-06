Come join us this summer

May is here and the Platte County 4-H staff members are preparing for a busy summer of learning with youth of all ages! Out-of-school time, particularly in the summer months, is a great opportunity for youth to experience 4-H through camps, club activities, workshops and contests.
We kick off the summer by inviting Platte and Colfax County youth to Ag Park on May 26th for the Progressive Farm Safety day for youth just finishing Kindergarten through eighth grade. Registration forms are available at our office and are due by May 21.
Each year we offer a host of summer workshops called “Discovery Days” that are open to any youth in the county and 2021 is no different! This summer we are hosting 11 different workshops covering a wide range of topics such as photography, nature, meat science, geocaching, recycling common items for a new purpose and designing a variety of items for youths’ room and homes. There is something for everyone age 5-18! Discovery Days workshops are delivered by a variety of people including 4-H staff, volunteers, teen 4-H members and local businesses. Flyers have been sent out through the elementary schools in the county, with registration open until workshops close or until May 21st. The Discovery Days workshops fill quickly, so don’t delay in registering!
In addition to the Discovery Days workshops, we also offer workshops just for 4-H members. As a perk of being a 4-H member, youth are invited to participate in a variety of specific skill development opportunities. These workshops are intended to teach 4-H members a specific skill linked to a 4-H project. This year we are excited to offer sewing, cake decorating, welding, wildlife and conversation, electricity and home environment workshops. Due to the popularity of some virtual baking workshops, we are also bringing those back in 2021! Save the date for our annual robotics camp on July 20th and 21st. Registration information will be available in the June 4-H newsletter.
We are excited to continue awesome programming partnerships with both the Columbus and Humphrey Public Libraries. These partnerships have been a great way to introduce 4-H experiences and programs to youth utilizing library resources over the summer. The specific topics of each session at the libraries vary, contact the respective library for a specific schedule.
There are many trademarked 4-H events that happen each year in Platte County and we are excited to offer these opportunities in person! Following a several decade tradition, members will be participating in Jr. 4-H Camp in early June near Genoa. Several contests will be held in June as well, such as the Pen of 3 Market Cattle show and Plant Science and Entomology contest. Mark your calendars now for the pinnacle of the summer for 4-H members - the Platte County Fair! Pre-fair events begin on June 28th and the official fair dates are July 7th – 11th. We hope to see you there!
This article comes from a series of resources developed by Nebraska Extension, 4-H Youth Development Professionals. Learn more about 4-H at 4h.unl.edu, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Nebraska4H/ or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/nebraska4h. For more information, contact the author – Jill A. Goedeken (jgoedeken2@unl.edu) or 402-563-4901.
Jill Goedeken is a 4-H and youth development extension educator with Nebraska Extension in Platte County.