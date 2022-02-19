Comeback Story: Quail Run set to be full strength this summer

PGA professional Brent McGrew and the Columbus golfing community have made it work the past two years.

Although Quail Run hasn't had its normal capacity, the 100-plus golfers that were a fixture of weeknights at the course have kept the fun and fellowship alive by making the best of a bad situation.

And yet, it's not the same.

Conversations, jokes and bragging rights sometimes have to be carried over from one week to the next. Alternating between Quail and Van Berg means some players don't see each other every week like they used to. Once June rolls around, that may all soon be part of the past.

Originally planned for a return to normal last year, the combination of several factors extended what was expected to be a two-year process into three. But after a process, none involved will ever forget, the finish line is within sight.

"It’s been a very anxious process, not only for me but for all the golfers because they love the golf course. It’s been a long process, but when you’ve got something you love, no matter how long it takes to get it back, it always seems too long," McGrew said. "We’re just looking forward to getting at it. We’ve got a lot of new players looking forward to getting the course back open."

Destruction and Planning

Columbus' only public 18-hole golf course was considered one of the best municipal courses in Nebraska when the flood of 2019 hit in mid-March. Water from the Loup River, plus large ice chunks, trees and other debris raced onto the south portion of the course that sits beyond the levee the morning of March 14.

And it wasn't as if cleanup could begin immediately. Large chunks of ice remained on the course for months. Any cleanup that could have taken place was prevented by these chunks restricting access to various areas. Several didn't melt until May.

Cleanup alone looked to be a Herculean task with a hefty price tag. At a July 2019 Columbus City Council Committee of the Whole meeting, Mayor Jim Bulkley laid out three possible futures for Quail Run. The city council chose the option that included repair and restoration back to normal.

Working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Columbus was set to have 75% of its costs for repair covered by the federal government. However, a golf course wasn't at the top of FEMA's priority list, and until the city had a direct liaison assigned from FEMA that could make official directives, there was little to do but wait.

Nearly all of 2019 had passed before Columbus had approval to do anything in regards to cleanup. Starting before FEMA was involved could have risked the agency's approval of all or parts of the funding.

Thus, most days Quail Run superintendent Keith Kline and his staff could only do as much as pile up sand and tree limbs.

"Stressful," is how Kline described it. "It’s just hard because you just want to have it done. It’s a slow process. It just took so long, and I thought we could be done in a year or two. You try to keep a positive attitude. I did pretty good until this year, and now it’s starting to get to me. … After that long, it’s all you worry about and think about."

While the city was waiting for its turn with FEMA, a partnership was formed with Landscapes Unlimited out of Lincoln. Landscapes made the initial damage assessment then was chosen by a committee of city officials for reconstruction.

Cleanup

FEMA covers the cost in a reimbursement for damage that falls into seven categories: debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities and parks, recreation and other.

It would seem that much of the work would fall in the last of those categories, but because of debris left on the course and damage to the irrigation system, it's quite a bit more complicated and time consuming.

While waiting for approval, the most the city could do was haul away sand and debris.

And once FEMA and Landscapes came to an agreement, it wasn't as if the process was suddenly simplified. The Program Delivery Manager (PDMG), the individual from FEMA assigned to monitor and lead the project, changed a few times over two years.

"It’s been challenging, would be a very good term, to try and work through all the different organizations we need to work with to try and get to where we need to be, working with the federal government," Columbus Public Property Director Doug Moore said. "So, yeah, it’s been challenging."

Cleanup was completed in September 2019 after about two months of work. The hardest, and most unexpected part, was up next.

Irrigation

After cleanup, the process was split into two phases. The first was repairing the irrigation system through the spring and summer of 2020. The flood either tore out mainline pipe used to feed the system or deposited debris that clogged up the works.

Additionally, while those repairs were underway, unexpected problems kept popping up. Several lines to sprinkler heads that were thought to have been fixed either didn't spray water or didn't spray at full strength.

“That was probably the biggest challenge we had was the irrigation," Moore said. "When they were working with it, (sprinkler) heads would jam and break. Then, we know with the sprinkler system where everything was, things that were two feet deep, well know they’re eight feet deep because of everything that’s filled up over it or been washed out."

Eventually it was discovered that there was a layer of sediment from the sand that was so light it never settled in the irrigation lake. That layer continued to be pumped to sprinkler heads and caused damage or clogs. Sprinkler heads were removed and repaired several times before the answer revealed itself.

“The irrigation was something that we probably didn’t anticipate was going to be a major cog in everything we had to deal with," Moore said. "‘We know where everything is at, we can dig it up and do this.’ We’d repair a section of line and get it ready to go and start working on it and somewhere else down the line it was, ‘What happened there; where did that come from?’"

That plus an irrigation inlet that had sunk down to the sand level of the lake kept putting up roadblocks. That problem was only discovered once a diver was hired to go down and assess the situation.

“We met with the contractor every week, and it seems like every week he’d come in and say, ‘We found this on number five.’ Then the next week he would come and say, ‘Number five is fixed and we found this on number six,'" Moore said. "It was stuff like that. They would keep finding things that were a pain."

Kline and his crew helped locate sprinkler heads, valves, underground drainage and other parts of the irrigation system. That was ongoing in 2020 and continued to be so in 2021 when the project moved from irrigation to fairways, tee boxes, bunkers and the rest of what sat on top of that system.

"They had to go to each head separately, dig them up, replace them, clean them out, whatever they had to do to get them to work," Kline said. "A lot of that was over and over. They’d get one cleaned out, but with the sand going around it would plug up. Then they’d have to be dug up again and fixed again, and they’d break some, too."

Reconstruction

This past year phase two was completed and included reshaping bunkers and tee boxes, fixing cart paths and repairing fairways.

After the city crews did what was possible in terms of removing sand in the cleanup phase, Landscapes essentially tore up all of the fairways. The amount of sand left on the course meant starting over if proper seeding, irrigation and draining could take place.

Kline's crews also kept the greens alive. Some of the collars around the green were redone, because that's what the project called for, but the greens were essentially left intact and allowed to grow higher than normal.

Despite all the work that's taken place, golfers won't notice significant changes except for at holes four, five and six. Four is a par four that runs parallel to the levee. It's tee box and most of its fairway washed out.

Five is a par three near the southwest edge of the course that included a large pond along the left side of the fairway. That pond had been reduced to about half of its normal size when it was filled in with tons of the sand that had been left on the course.

In the direct line of a tee shot from were a trio of trees that guarded entry onto the fairway. Two of those are gone. Players will have a more direct route to the grass rather than going over or around.

At six, the dogleg left that sits at the most southern border of the course, there is less of a thicket to the right of the course near the teebox and as the fairway turns alongside the north bank of the river. There had been a combination of bushes, tree limbs and various other vegetation for a couple hundred yards along the river. All of that is now gone and allows more of a view of the river in motion.

Then there are a few other minor details such as the shape of bunkers at various holes and the appearance of several trees. Players can easily see just how high the flood waters rose by looking at the the damage on tree trunks that extends 10 to 15 feet above the ground.

Kline, worried about his course for the last three years, can see the finish line.

"Finally, things started to take shape and it began to look like a golf course again," he said. "It was just dirt, but it looked like a golf course again."

Rebirth

The second phase was completed last summer and led into seeding the course. Now all that's left is for Mother Nature to do her work and grow over dozens of bald spots on tee boxes and fairways. Unfortunately there is some concern about winter kill on parts due to exposure to the elements. This winter hasn't provided the type of snow and moisture like most to prevent the wind and the temperatures from having an effect.

Fingers crossed, Quail Run will welcome 18-hole rounds on its original layout either in early or mid-June. McGrew isn't yet sure what kind of grand reopening plans he'll have once that day finally arrives but there will almost certainly a tournament, food, drinks and the camaraderie of the golfing community returning together once again.

“We’ll have some fun. We’ll get some food and some drinks, play some golf, play a four-person scramble, maybe more, load this golf course up and let people see what it is again," he said. ... "It looks better; it really does. When you stand out there it’s much more open, and from the tee box (on four) you can see half the golf course. It really looks cool."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

