Comedy show set for this weekend

A David City native who has gone on to perform with stand-up comedians like George Carlin, Dave Chappelle, David Spade and Jerry Seinfeld is coming back to his roots.
Comic Gary Menke – along with Austin Anderson and Ethan Abramson – is set to take the stage starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Shenanigans Bar, 3808 E. 23rd St. in Columbus. It costs $10 to watch the performance.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Menke said. “People are going to get a bang for their buck in Columbus.”
Menke – who currently resides in Florida – said as a nationwide comic, the upcoming show is his first in Columbus as the COVID-19 pandemic “has driven him” to Nebraska at the moment. Menke has been a stand-up comic for 25 years, performing over 700 shows. He’s made appearances on Comedy Central and the TV show, "Nash Bridges."
Menke joked he got into comedy because he “can’t keep a job.” But he added he loves his job as a stand-up because it’s one of “the last venues of freedom.”
“You can say what you want, do what you want,” Menke said. “I love it a lot. I love entertaining people.”
Menke started performing at open mic nights and even during karaoke nights where instead of singing he would do three minutes of comedy. He began in Phoenix around the same time Spade first started.
“We would go into an open mic for guitars and by the time we were done, there were no more guitars. It turned into comedy,” Menke said.
Like Menke, both Anderson and Abramson are from Nebraska. Abramson is from Lincoln and is the emcee for the show. Meanwhile, Anderson grew up in Omaha.
Anderson – who’s been a comic for about 20 years – has been featured on "America’s Got Talent," "Workaholics" and "Adam DeVine’s House Party." The latter two shows included his childhood friend and fellow Omaha native Adam DeVine.
Anderson first got into comedy at his high school's senior banquet and – coming full circle – he performed during his 20th high school reunion last week.
Anderson said he grew up making others around him laugh. But then he watched stand-up comedy for the first time in high school and discovered he wanted to be a comic.
“You go, ‘You get paid for that? Making fun of everything and there are no rules?’” Anderson said. “Later you find out there are rules. It just came naturally to me. It just felt normal.”
Menke has been back in Nebraska since he started performing. He’s played yearly at the Funny Bone in Omaha but has been in Nebraska more recently since COVID-19.
“Florida got hit pretty hard and there was no doing comedy at a gathering of 400 people and it’s no fun when they’re wearing masks,” Menke said.
Menke said he’s looking forward to the upcoming Columbus show as he’s planning to reconnect with some friends from high school.
“It’s really going to be a great show,” Menke said. “You’re really getting a theater show in a small bar. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
