Comedy show set for this weekend

Menke started performing at open mic nights and even during karaoke nights where instead of singing he would do three minutes of comedy. He began in Phoenix around the same time Spade first started.

“We would go into an open mic for guitars and by the time we were done, there were no more guitars. It turned into comedy,” Menke said.

Like Menke, both Anderson and Abramson are from Nebraska. Abramson is from Lincoln and is the emcee for the show. Meanwhile, Anderson grew up in Omaha.

Anderson – who’s been a comic for about 20 years – has been featured on "America’s Got Talent," "Workaholics" and "Adam DeVine’s House Party." The latter two shows included his childhood friend and fellow Omaha native Adam DeVine.

Anderson first got into comedy at his high school's senior banquet and – coming full circle – he performed during his 20th high school reunion last week.