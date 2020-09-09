Comfort Closets seeking donations

“A student might come to their classroom and get there late and so they were too late to get there for breakfast,” Darveau said. “The teachers were just handing them a granola bar and they were purchasing all of that stuff out of their own pocket.”

As a school counselor, she said she sees teachers buying school supplies, students not being able to have appropriate shoes once it turns wintertime and students' backpacks falling apart.

“It’s hard for them to focus on academics…because they’re thinking about so many other things that they have going on in their lives,” she said. “I love being able to be that extra support that our community needs in order to help them be as successful as they can be in the classroom.”

This year they are unable to do face-to-face functions in the community while fundraising.

“We are struggling with how we are going to get the donations that we need, how we are going to get out in the public so that they can see it as a need. We’re there (as) a resource for the community,” Darveau said.