Comfort Closets seeking donations

It brings volunteer Christine Arasmith to tears to know some students struggle with not having everything they need – but also to know the Comfort Closets campaign can help by collecting donations.
The campaign will then get those donations into schools. It’s an issue that hits home for Arasmith, who was raised in a single-parent family and said sometimes they didn’t have needed items but had to make do.
“Being able to now turn it around and help others through volunteering, through money, through items is just a really a good thing to do,” Arasmith said. “I’m glad I’ve been a part of it, and it just makes my heart happy.”
Normally, people can donate lightly used items with the donations going to schools in Schuyler and Columbus. This year, donations must be new items or items in the original packaging because of concerns over the potential spread of COVID-19.
The campaign is also focusing on Columbus schools, including Columbus Public, Lakeview and the Catholic schools.
For Ginger Darveau, a co-leader of the campaign and a school counselor at Emerson elementary, she had noticed teachers were fulfilling the needs of students.
“A student might come to their classroom and get there late and so they were too late to get there for breakfast,” Darveau said. “The teachers were just handing them a granola bar and they were purchasing all of that stuff out of their own pocket.”
As a school counselor, she said she sees teachers buying school supplies, students not being able to have appropriate shoes once it turns wintertime and students' backpacks falling apart.
“It’s hard for them to focus on academics…because they’re thinking about so many other things that they have going on in their lives,” she said. “I love being able to be that extra support that our community needs in order to help them be as successful as they can be in the classroom.”
This year they are unable to do face-to-face functions in the community while fundraising.
“We are struggling with how we are going to get the donations that we need, how we are going to get out in the public so that they can see it as a need. We’re there (as) a resource for the community,” Darveau said.
Donations can be dropped off at Agri-City insurance, Driver Chiropractic, Columbus Motor Company, and with Melanie Knoepfle at Thrivent Financial, said Darveau and Arasmith.
For donations, they are looking for non-perishable food items that are individually bagged or wrapped up, like granola bars, apple pouches, Nutri-Grain bars and crackers. This year, students can take reusable water bottles into school so that is another need, Arasmith added.
For hygiene items, Arasmith said they are looking for feminine products, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, baby wipes, shampoo and conditioner.
Needed school supplies are calculators, crayons, markers, highlighters and earphones. For clothing, needed items include socks, underwear, boxers, black leggings, gym shorts, hoodies, jackets, hats and gloves.
“Right now we would look for donations to be dropped off over the next couple of weeks so we can accept them and get them sorted and into schools,” Arasmith said. “Then really any time throughout the entire year, even after school is out -- winter breaks, summer breaks, all that stuff. The need is ongoing.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
