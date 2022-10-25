Coming together as a community

As the general election approaches, we will be (and have already been) inundated with a tsunami of negativity and we vs. them messaging. While I certainly encourage everyone to do your civic duty and vote for your chosen candidates and issues, I’m going to suggest there’s a productive way to grow and develop our hometowns than only picking winners and losers.

Nebraska Community Foundation’s work of community-building is deeply grounded in a practice called “Asset-Based Community Development.” Research done around the globe in a myriad of settings has found that when communities focus on assets not deficits, they find that the sum really is more than the parts. So what happens is that the overall capacity goes up, more gets done, communities improve. This leads to what’s known as “abundance thinking,” a recognition that we have lots of resources and a community can move forward without deciding that someone “won.”

Now, this mindset of asset-based worldview is not a direct opposite of the zero-sum worldview that comes from national politics, but it is a useful comparison. There is a place for both approaches in the work of building communities, I just want to advocate today that the “electoral noise” not overpower our belief in our ability to collaborate, work together, and celebrate shared successes.

I should also note this is not a criticism of local elected leaders or the democratic process. People who put their name on the ballot deserve our respect and appreciation, and obviously our democracy doesn’t continue without them.

But as we go through the next two weeks of attack ads and lifting up the faults of someone’s opponent, I Just want to put the voice out there that in Nebraska, we still get more done by working together. NCF communities have ample evidence they can have success by rejecting this notion that in order for us to win, someone else must lose. So don’t let the negative dialogue seep too far into your thinking. There is a better way and Nebraska’s small towns are great examples!

Across the NCF network, people are finding consensus and working together to get amazing things done. They are getting those things done that actually benefit all of them, not 51% of them. So yes, we should all participate in the democratic process and vote on Nov. 8. But don’t let the negative messages between now and then change your belief in our ability to collaborate and succeed in Greater Nebraska.