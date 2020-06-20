Coming up roses: Blossoms Floral moves to new location

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The newly renamed Blossoms Floral and Home has relocated to 2917 23rd St. in Columbus and boosts an expanded selection.

The locally-owned florist moved out of its home in the strip mall next to Century 21 Real Estate and into its new digs on June 1.

Owner and operator Mitchell Tucker said the new space is about four times bigger. He said the extra room has allowed Blossoms to offer an expanded selection of home furnishings and décor – thus the name change.

Blossoms is fully operational at its new storefront and is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

“We’re a full-service florist, so we do everything from dailies, weddings, events and walk-ins. We also have a full home store now. We sell all furniture, mirrors, artwork, everything that you could think of to decorate your home,” Tucker said.

Blossoms also has a large selection of house plants, he noted.

Blossoms was located in the strip mall since the business was started in 2015 by Renee Norris, who sold it to Tucker about two years ago. She did so, Tucker said, with the knowledge that it would continue to flourish under his hand, and Norris still works at Blossoms every week.