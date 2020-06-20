Coming up roses: Blossoms Floral moves to new location

The newly renamed Blossoms Floral and Home has relocated to 2917 23rd St. in Columbus and boosts an expanded selection.
The locally-owned florist moved out of its home in the strip mall next to Century 21 Real Estate and into its new digs on June 1.
Owner and operator Mitchell Tucker said the new space is about four times bigger. He said the extra room has allowed Blossoms to offer an expanded selection of home furnishings and décor – thus the name change.
Blossoms is fully operational at its new storefront and is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
“We’re a full-service florist, so we do everything from dailies, weddings, events and walk-ins. We also have a full home store now. We sell all furniture, mirrors, artwork, everything that you could think of to decorate your home,” Tucker said.
Blossoms also has a large selection of house plants, he noted.
Blossoms was located in the strip mall since the business was started in 2015 by Renee Norris, who sold it to Tucker about two years ago. She did so, Tucker said, with the knowledge that it would continue to flourish under his hand, and Norris still works at Blossoms every week.
Tucker said he has always been interested in floristry and was partly influenced by his grandfather, who took a keen interest in growing flowers.
The first few weeks in the new location have gone well, Tucker said, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a very loyal base and we’ve had a lot of visitors so we’ve done really well here,” Tucker said. “I feel like with the restrictions that’s kind of the guests’ choice of how they want to interact with each other. Other than that we clean and wipe everything down multiple times a day.”
The floral selection at Blossoms varies depending on the market, but the flowers come from all over the world.
“One thing we’re really proud of is we carry Country Lane Gardens flowers here,” Tucker said.
Country Lane Gardens is a garden center in eastern Columbus owned and operated by Annette Hellbusch.
“This will be the fourth year for growing cut flowers. Two years ago I started selling to the local florists here in town. I grow a very wide variety. I couldn’t even tell you how many flowers,” Hellbusch said.
Hellbusch usually provides flowers to Blossoms every week between May and October, depending on availability. She said flowers arrive at Blossoms the day after they are cut at Country Lane Gardens.
“They’re not shipped in or flown in or cut two weeks before, so they are as fresh as you can get them,” Hellbusch said.
Products from other local business owners and creators are also available at Blossoms. One-of-a-kind reclaimed antique and vintage furniture from AGW Vintage, created by Amy Williams, can be found in the store.
“We have another lady who does custom woodwork. She takes wood off barns and basically uses the wood to make pieces for the home,” Tucker said.
The woodwork art pieces are created by Amanda Schwarz of Rustic Lux Designs. Products by Amy Blaser of B&B Design Girls can also be found at Blossoms' new location.
“She makes earrings out of wood and acrylic and leather and she has t-shirts and hats, too. That has been incredibly popular,” Tucker said.
Tucker said he’s enthusiastic about supporting other local artists like Hellbusch, Williams, Schwarz and Blaser. It’s exciting, he noted, to give local creators space to shine in a brick-and-mortar storefront.
“They’re a fun group of people and they provide us with a very loyal customer base,” Tucker said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
