Born in Los Angeles, raised in Columbus, Kat Lopez calls Columbus her hometown. When she went off to college, she didn’t think she would return. Life, however, threw her a curveball.

During and after her time at Creighton University, Lopez said, she started working with nonprofits, diving more into being an advocate and social justice, which inspired her to incorporate her major, computer science and I.T. into that field. Upon graduation, she returned to Columbus.

“From there I really wanted to continue the advocacy and social justice and kind of giving back to the community and that’s how I really developed that passion to continue working through a nonprofit,” Lopez said.

Lopez worked with the Heartland Workers Center for a while after her return, she said. Her work there allowed her to interact with nonprofits and the people they serve and made her realize there were other opportunities for her to follow her passion right where she grew up.

“When I first came back from school in Omaha, Columbus really wasn’t in my plan but it turned out to be for the greater good that I came back because I realized that Columbus was my forever home,” Lopez said. “I saw the opportunity that arose from coming back home and doing what I love because Columbus allows for that growth and opportunity to give back.”

Now, the passion and drive she and others have for making the community come together, she said, is the reason she does what she does. Being able to make change and help others do the same, she said, is what they do at Centro.

“Our work really embodies being a collective community whether that be through advocacy, programming, immigration work, community engagement and all those items, but just the collective power to bring to folks in our community and just being a leader in that aspect,” Lopez said.

Elizabeth Rodriguez, a friend of Lopez’s, already worked at Centro Hispano at the time Lopez started. They were acquainted, but as they worked together and spent more time together, they became good friends. Lopez, Rodriguez said, is exactly the kind of person one wants working at a nonprofit.

“She’s a very driven person as well as a very committed person. I think Kat has that characteristic that we all look for, especially when we’re talking about a nonprofit,” Rodriguez said.

Lopez’s drive and love for what she does, Rodriguez said, sets her apart in her work and contributes a lot to Centro’s mission and activities, such as the Back-to-School Bash. Rodriguez added that Lopez’s dedication to and passion for her community are what best define her.

“When it comes to the community she’s very optimistic and at the same time she’s really willing to do what it takes to get things done,” Rodriguez said. “If we’re talking about as a colleague at a nonprofit organization, a person who’s willing to go that extra mile, a person who’s willing to not only start something but also to drive it all the way to the end. She has commitment and passion.”

Rodriguez said that she sees this commitment and passion for the things Lopez loves in her life outside of Centro as well. Lopez said her one-year-old daughter, Emma, is the biggest motivator in her life and everything she does.

“I want her to also be sure of herself that she can also be the change and be a catalyst for the community in whatever position she decides to pursue,” Lopez said.

Lopez’s desire to make the world a better place through Centro and her personal life, Rodriguez said, makes her especially effective in her role at Centro. Lopez said she hopes to be “a catalyst for change” in the things she does.

“Especially as a young woman and a person of color, we need that energy and those characteristics, so we are able to stand out and make a difference, especially in the work that we do with the community that we work with,” Rodriguez said. “That helps create a buzz around the work that she does, and it translates into the passion that we need so we can drive things forward.”

Beyond her daughter, Lopez said, inspiring others inspires her. It’s important to her that she is able to give back to the community and to the people who have given her so much and maybe cause someone else to start making a difference too.

“If it’s not her, it’s my family and seeing future aspiring leaders come out of whatever work, whether that’s nonprofit, corporate. Giving back to the community is really what motivates me because my family and community have done so much for me, it’s only fair I can do the same,” Lopez said.

Lopez said she is especially grateful to her parents for where she is in her career and her mission of advocacy, because they, throughout their lives, have given so much to their children.

“My parents are actually my role models and inspiration just because of what they went through and their opportunities that were given for us and how they were able to instill a lot of their great hardworking value, drive, their ambition and really just pushing us to be better people through them,” Lopez said. “I can never begin to thank them for what they continue to do even today, for always being a motivator, supporting us and really we are who we are because of them and I’m thankful God has given us awesome parents.”

When she isn’t working on Centro activities, Lopez also serves on the Columbus City Council, representing ward two. In a Q&A from Lopez was running for the position, she said she ran for the position “to be a fresh voice to elevate the community” and outlined two issues she saw in Columbus that she hoped to help solve.

“As it’s been heard time and time again, housing continues to be a top issue for the community. I am open to exploring fresh and innovating housing solutions that have yet to be explored and developed. I would say the second issue would be addressing new and energizing businesses and recreational opportunities for existing and visiting families. We want to continue to make Columbus an attractive community for all who visit and reside,” Lopez said in the Q&A.

When she’s not doing Centro work or serving on the city council, Lopez said she likes to spend her free time reading, going to the gym or being with family, including her four older sisters and partner, Braulio.

“One of my passions is reading whether it be a mystery book or anything like that,” Lopez said. “If it’s not that, I do enjoy going to the gym. I know it’s kind of cliché but (I enjoy) the gym, connecting with people like-minded in that way where they’re keeping in touch with themselves not only physically but mentally, and just hanging out at home especially with family and now Emma, my daughter.”

Being from Columbus, Lopez said, she believes what makes the community unique and what made her realize this was where she belongs is the way residents are able to feel belonging and to grow in their careers and passions.

“You feel the welcoming or belonging in Columbus,” Lopez said. “As a lifetime resident, and I know, I’ve been here for a very long time, I want to raise my children here with my partner. I think the community itself is so embracing, it allows someone to grow and be in that space.”