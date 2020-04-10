Community agencies collaborate on production of face shields

“This is why we start our STEM program, to offer students and staff real-life experiences,” Loeffelhoz said. “In this case, we’re helping those in need by making these masks.”

Macholan thanked Betsie Rall from Scotus Central Catholic, Ben Wilshusen from Central Community College and the team at Behlen: Jacob Forbes, Dan Broekemeier, and Juli Thelen.

CPS is operating its printers at both the high school and middle school with each location estimating upwards of 20 masks a day. Scotus Central Catholic and Central Community College, as well as Behlen, are helping with production.

“Joe Krysl and I are running the 3D printer lab at the high school to produce part of PPE being worn by medical professionals,” Whitmore said. “This project is definitely unique. Most of the time I am dealing with mechanical and electrical situations and solutions not necessarily medical. Hopefully, this can make an impact for someone.”

Total, Macholan said she believes 30 to 60 finished products can be produced daily.

“We got these plans out Tuesday morning and by (Wednesday) we should be rolling,” she said.

Behlen is providing the headpieces at cost, between $3 and $3.50 each.