The Columbus Community Building will officially open its doors to the public in August 2023.

Members of the Columbus City Council, City Administrator Tara Vasicek and a few other City of Columbus staff members were given a tour of the three-story building by Boyd Jones Construction officials on Feb. 21, getting a firsthand look at the ongoing development.

“I am so excited that we are building this new community building, and I’m excited voters approved it …” City Council President Beth Augustine-Schulte said. “To walk through and see the progress being made, it’s exciting to see the transformation.”

The Community Building Project, the former locations of the fire department, senior center and public library, is on the north side of 14th Street and 26th Avenue in downtown Columbus. When completed, it will house the Columbus Public Library, Columbus Arts Council, the Columbus Area Children’s Museum, City Hall and a satellite location of The Broken Mug.

City Administrator Tara Vasicek said she hopes the city will be able to start the transition of moving equipment and furniture into the community building in June, with everything but the children’s museum (a separate organization) set to open to the public by August. The children's museum is slated to open in the fall of 2023.

"It’s a big statement for Columbus,” said City Councilman Troy Hiemer said. “I think there are a lot of good things to come.”