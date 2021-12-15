Community Christmas dinner canceled

For the second year in a row, the Columbus Community Christmas Dinner has been canceled thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually held at the Federated Church, 2704 15th St. in Columbus, on Christmas Day, this year’s event is not being held in order to limit potential COVID-19 exposure to vulnerable individuals, organizers said.

“Our church is so small and we put 200 people down there, elbow to elbow. …It just scared the heck out of me,” said Chris Dixon, a longtime organizer of the event.

The Christmas Dinner had also been canceled in 2020 due to difficulty maintaining social distancing measures and, of course, virus exposure.

Other co-organizer, Charles Rogers, noted that many event attendees are older individuals and/or families with young children.

“It was canceled by the church because they don't want to expose all the people who come there to the virus,” Rogers said.

Although held at Federated Church, the event has been put together by community members; not all people involved are affiliated with the church.

Rogers added that helping with the Christmas Dinner has become a family tradition for him.

“Usually my whole family does it,” Rogers said. “My friend brings his family, he's got a wife and three children, and they all come from Omaha and help me. I’ve got a lot of family here in town, two daughters here in town and their children. They always helped me and they're all pretty unhappy about it.

“I think you gotta do what you gotta do and we don't want to expose, unnecessarily, people.”

Rogers noted that both his family and Dixon’s family have been taking part in the event for more than 40 years. One of his daughters, who is now an adult with children of her own, was just a baby when the event started, he said.

“It kind of disrupts our whole Christmas season because we really do enjoy doing it but I can understand their point,” he added. “We don't make a lot of people sick. And … older people are really vulnerable to that thing (COVID).”

Dixon said organizers are hoping to be able to hold Columbus Community Christmas Dinner in 2022.

“We're looking forward to next year … we're all thinking about next year but we just thought this year was just too much danger,” Dixon said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.