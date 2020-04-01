Community college seeks assistance with food pantries

With Central Community College-Columbus also grappling with concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and all courses being taught remotely, the education entity is hoping it can get people to help students during this trying time.
The school is asking for donations to its Central for Student Success fund, as well as food and hygiene pantries at its campuses, including Columbus. Those who want to do so can contact the CCC Foundation to set up a donation, either by calling Executive Director Dean Moors at 402-460-2153 or by donating online at cccneb.edu.
Many students rely on the pantries to help fill a need that they don’t have at home, with many of them on financial aid and 68 percent of them under the poverty line. But, with CCC closed for the foreseeable future due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, the pantry is starting to have shortages of certain items, something that staff members aren’t willing to put on students at this time more than any other.
“Many of students are going to be impacted in various ways by the pandemic,” said Beth Pryzmus, dean of student success at CCC-Columbus. “That might include loss of employment, loss of income in their family, and as they struggle to meet some of their own financial needs in their household, and try to maintain their enrollment with us, it’s a way for them to meet some of those needs that they might be facing.”
Dean Moors, the executive director of the CCC Foundation, said that the donations will help students even after the worst of the crisis has passed. When students return to campus, the need won’t go away, so Moors is looking for people to provide what they can to help students succeed and provide new opportunity.
“As the students come back this fall, we know that their needs will be there also, not only during this transition period, but when they come back to school,” Moors said.
Moors said that people who go to CCC and are in poverty need that help badly, now more than ever. For people to fill the coffers of the pantry would go a long way toward helping them out.
“If we can be that small partner in their life, help them get through their small emergencies, we’ll be excited about that,” Moors said.
Pryzmus said that the staff is willing to work with people even when they may be participating in social distancing. She has seen increased visits to pantries, showing that the need is rising and students need whatever it takes to help get them through.
“They’re really starting to feel the effects on their family,” Pryzmus said. “Members of their family might not be working (and) they might not be working.”
All told, it’s a tough time to be a community college student in this country. With no real timetable to return to campus and with many students in high-risk categories for unemployment, having this available and fully stocked is a godsend for those who use it to fill a void in their life due to poverty or food insecurity.
“Being able to access our food and hygiene pantry, without questions asked, has helped bridge that gap to get them through the next few weeks or next few months,” Pryzmus said. “They can take what they need. Without that additional support, they might have had to stop taking classes and go find an additional part-time job.”
CCC-Columbus is at 4500 63rd St.
