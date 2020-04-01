Community college seeks assistance with food pantries

Dean Moors, the executive director of the CCC Foundation, said that the donations will help students even after the worst of the crisis has passed. When students return to campus, the need won’t go away, so Moors is looking for people to provide what they can to help students succeed and provide new opportunity.

“As the students come back this fall, we know that their needs will be there also, not only during this transition period, but when they come back to school,” Moors said.

Moors said that people who go to CCC and are in poverty need that help badly, now more than ever. For people to fill the coffers of the pantry would go a long way toward helping them out.

“If we can be that small partner in their life, help them get through their small emergencies, we’ll be excited about that,” Moors said.

Pryzmus said that the staff is willing to work with people even when they may be participating in social distancing. She has seen increased visits to pantries, showing that the need is rising and students need whatever it takes to help get them through.

“They’re really starting to feel the effects on their family,” Pryzmus said. “Members of their family might not be working (and) they might not be working.”