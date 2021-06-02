Community eager to make some waves: Pawnee Plunge opens for first time since 2019

The phrase absence makes the heart grow fonder could probably describe how Columbus residents and visitors felt when the Pawnee Plunge was closed last year due to COVID-19.
But with the site opening on Monday to kick off the 2021 summer season, the pool has already had its fair share of returning guests at the Pawnee Plunge, 560 33rd Ave.
Natalie Evans, who was at the pool Tuesday with her 8-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son, said she had to be creative during her kids' summer last year since the plunge was closed.
“We’re very excited that it’s open this year because last year we really missed it,” Evans said.
She added her daughter loves the slides so as soon as they get to the Plunge, she runs off to them. Meanwhile, Evans said her son enjoys playing around in the water and went around the lazy river 10 times already that day.
The Pawnee Plunge staff also noted their enjoyment of having the pool and its amenities available for the public.
Hannah Benne and Jailyn Jaeger, who are lifeguard supervisors at the Plunge, said they missed out on the pool the year before.
“We didn’t open at all. I was very sad,” said Jaeger, who along with Benne is working her fourth summer at the pool.
Benne agreed.
“It’s definitely a lot more fun working here,” she said. “… We’re glad that we get to open.”
It’s easy to see why. The pair said the Plunge has a fun, stress-free atmosphere.
“You know (what) your job is and this is what you are doing,” Benne said. “But you’re still allowed to have fun. You get to see your friends and sit out in the sun all day.”
Mayor Jim Bulkley said he is thrilled the Plunge is open for business.
"I am so excited for everybody in Columbus and surrounding Columbus," he said. "They have the opportunity to get back to the Plunge."
Bulkley said it's a good week for the recreation pool to be open as the weather will be warm.
"I think it's just awesome to hear the kids and see the activities at the Plunge," he said.
Jaeger and Benne first got into being lifeguards because they were originally part of the Columbus High School swim team. They said they probably wouldn’t have applied for the job if not for their previous swimming experience.
Lifeguards have to complete three prerequisites to become one.
First, they have to swim 300 yards - which equates to six laps – without stopping. Next, potential lifeguards are required to tread water without their arms for two minutes. Finally, they have to dive 12 feet to retrieve a brick.
Jaeger said it wasn’t too difficult because they can work on these techniques for free at the Columbus Aquatic Center.
Benne and Jaeger both said as the summer progresses, they expect more people to come.
“Especially on those hot days, we get a lot of families who come in,” Benne said.
Bulkley said he also thinks the Plunge will have a big turnout.
"People are eager to get out and get back to some normal events," he said. "... I do expect a good year."
Evans said she believes she and her family will be frequent visitors of the pool this year.
“It’s so nice that it’s open again,” she said, adding this is the second summer in which her family has had a pass to the Pawnee Plunge. “… There wasn’t as much to do last summer. We had to make do with things at home.”
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.