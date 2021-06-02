Community eager to make some waves: Pawnee Plunge opens for first time since 2019

Benne agreed.

“It’s definitely a lot more fun working here,” she said. “… We’re glad that we get to open.”

It’s easy to see why. The pair said the Plunge has a fun, stress-free atmosphere.

“You know (what) your job is and this is what you are doing,” Benne said. “But you’re still allowed to have fun. You get to see your friends and sit out in the sun all day.”

Mayor Jim Bulkley said he is thrilled the Plunge is open for business.

"I am so excited for everybody in Columbus and surrounding Columbus," he said. "They have the opportunity to get back to the Plunge."

Bulkley said it's a good week for the recreation pool to be open as the weather will be warm.

"I think it's just awesome to hear the kids and see the activities at the Plunge," he said.

Jaeger and Benne first got into being lifeguards because they were originally part of the Columbus High School swim team. They said they probably wouldn’t have applied for the job if not for their previous swimming experience.

Lifeguards have to complete three prerequisites to become one.