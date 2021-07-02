Community involvement was the focus of casino negotiations

Columbus Exposition and Racing Managing Partner Tom Jackson took a trip out to the Indiana Grand Casino and Racecourse recently.
It wasn't the moment that made up his mind; it was more a moment that reinforced what he and CER had been learning about Caesars Entertainment throughout the negotiating process.
What he saw in terms of the operation and the connection to the community left quite the impression. "First class," was how he chose to describe it.
Community involvement was always the factor CER was looking for once voters approved casino gambling last fall and the organization began exploring options for a casino in Columbus. In the process of interviewing and gathering information on five potential casino operators, it was Caesars that was the far and away winner.
Residents of Columbus and the local area found that out Thursday night when news of a partnership between CER and Caesars to build a casino racetrack northwest of town was announced.
"They checked all the boxes we were looking for in a partnership," Jackson said. "If we don't have a commitment to the community and a commitment to the horse racing, that's where differences were made."
Indiana Grand is part of a Caesars empire that includes more than 50 properties in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Egypt and South Africa. Some of the more familiar names in the company include The Flamingo and Caesars Palace in Las Vegas as well as The Horseshoe and Harrah's in Council Bluffs.
Caesars Entertainment operates under the Caesars, Harrah's Horseshoe and Eldorado brand names. The plans for Columbus include a $75 million project on the land formerly known as Wishbones and The Columbus Event Center with a 1-mile racing surface and 40,000-square-foot-casino and sportsbook with more than 400 slot machines and 20 table games. Restaurants and retail space are also included.
A hotel is part of the plans as well but that is separate from the agreement with Caesars. Jackson said there are other negotiations with local hotel operators to construct a property on the land as well.
Due to agreements to utilize the land for agriculture for one more season, construction at the site won't begin until later this year. At that point, Jackson said it's a process that should take 12-15 months.
"It was about commitment to the community first, also, commitment to horse racing. It has to be horse racing that thrives for these casinos to happen," Jackson said. "The days of having one race a year to maintain the license and maintain the simulcasting license won't work any longer."
Following those concerns were CER's interest in gaming rewards programs, marketing, growing Columbus and providing entertainment.
Caesars has one of the largest entertainment networks in the industry, featuring such acts as Usher, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart, Sting, Van Morrison and Jerry Seinfeld set to appear at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas this year.
Those aren't the type of acts likely to come to Columbus. But, Harrah's Stir Cove in Council Bluffs welcomed Little Big Town and Darius Rucker to the stage last month on back-to-back nights. Jackson sees potential for something similar in Columbus.
"Columbus can tap into that network," he said. "It would be great to have that here, 8-10,000 people in two nights for those shows. That was critical, and then the gaming experience; (Caesars is) worldwide."
Jackson couldn't say what the theme or the concept of the casino will be; that is currently in the works. Whatever direction the planners chose to go, Jackson is confident that the reputation Caesars has for investment in its projects will again provide a tremendous opportunity for success.
CER had initially announced it would provide the funding and take the lead on building the horse racing track. That changed during the process. Jackson said relying on Caesars' history and experience, in that regard, became the better option.
Additionally, it seems the horse racing calendar will extend beyond the short season CER had in mind. Not only does Caesars have an entertainment network; it also has a horse racing network that extends worldwide that could provide more entries and larger fields than what CER considered.
When Jackson spoke to the Telegram in February during negotiations, making the Columbus track an auxiliary track, of sorts, while the Lincoln meet was going on was the original direction of the new racing season.
That may still be the case when the casino race track opens. As the situation develops, though, Jackson sees the potential for Columbus as a starter track.
"I believe we could double, triple, quadruple the number of (racing) days in our community," Jackson said. "Right now it looks like we may position ourselves to have fall racing where a lot of the 2-year-olds are just starting to race in the country, and here we are in Nebraska done with our racing season. Down the road I see the baby 2-year-olds introduced into racing into the fall, and we have a great opportunity for fall racing to complement Grand Island, Lincoln and Omaha."
And while the operator is chosen, CER remains an influential voice in building process and will continue to have a role once everything is in place.
"CER will hold the racing license and work with Caesars in managing the horse racing program," Jackson said. "We're going to need Ag Park for another year. We're looking to work with Ag Park and continue to support the ag programs that they drive out there."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him at sports@columbustelegram.com.
