Community involvement was the focus of casino negotiations

Those aren't the type of acts likely to come to Columbus. But, Harrah's Stir Cove in Council Bluffs welcomed Little Big Town and Darius Rucker to the stage last month on back-to-back nights. Jackson sees potential for something similar in Columbus.

"Columbus can tap into that network," he said. "It would be great to have that here, 8-10,000 people in two nights for those shows. That was critical, and then the gaming experience; (Caesars is) worldwide."

Jackson couldn't say what the theme or the concept of the casino will be; that is currently in the works. Whatever direction the planners chose to go, Jackson is confident that the reputation Caesars has for investment in its projects will again provide a tremendous opportunity for success.

CER had initially announced it would provide the funding and take the lead on building the horse racing track. That changed during the process. Jackson said relying on Caesars' history and experience, in that regard, became the better option.

Additionally, it seems the horse racing calendar will extend beyond the short season CER had in mind. Not only does Caesars have an entertainment network; it also has a horse racing network that extends worldwide that could provide more entries and larger fields than what CER considered.