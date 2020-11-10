Community member, business surveys to collect feedback

Two surveys, sponsored by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, are being sent out this week to Columbus business leaders and community members at large. The purpose is to garner feedback from these stakeholder groups about the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats which impact the Columbus area and its future growth, economy, and stability.

The “business leader” survey is designed for those company owners or general managers of a business operating in the Columbus area. The “community member” survey seeks opinions of individuals living and working in and around Columbus. Both surveys are available in English and Spanish and include questions on such topics as housing, employment, business recruitment, lifestyle amenities, inclusion, and the barriers which stunt progress in these areas.

“In late July, Mayor Jim Bulkley invited a group of young professionals to a presentation given by Mike Flood,” said Joshua Johnson, chief retail officer for Columbus Bank and Trust. “Flood shared information about an initiative taking place in Norfolk to bring young people back to the community and help them see a future for themselves in terms of finding a career and settling down.”