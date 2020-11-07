Community member, business surveys to collect feedback

Two surveys, sponsored by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, were sent out this week to Columbus business leaders and community members at large.

The purpose is to garner feedback from the stakeholder groups about the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats which impact the Columbus area and its future growth, economy, and stability. Survey questions focus on such topics as housing, employment, business recruitment, lifestyle amenities, inclusion, and the barriers which stunt progress in these areas.

“In late July, Mayor Jim Bulkley invited a group of young professionals to a presentation given by Mike Flood,” said Joshua Johnson, chief retail officer for Columbus Bank and Trust. “Flood shared information about an initiative taking place in Norfolk to bring young people back to the community and help them see a future for themselves in terms of finding a career and settling down.”

As a local Columbus alum, Johnson was motivated to put together a small committee who, like him, wanted to be involved in an effort to improve the community, garner engagement from their fellow community members, and determine what opportunities there are to attract employees and families here.