Community member, business surveys to collect feedback

Two surveys, sponsored by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, were sent out this week to Columbus business leaders and community members at large.
The purpose is to garner feedback from the stakeholder groups about the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats which impact the Columbus area and its future growth, economy, and stability. Survey questions focus on such topics as housing, employment, business recruitment, lifestyle amenities, inclusion, and the barriers which stunt progress in these areas.
“In late July, Mayor Jim Bulkley invited a group of young professionals to a presentation given by Mike Flood,” said Joshua Johnson, chief retail officer for Columbus Bank and Trust. “Flood shared information about an initiative taking place in Norfolk to bring young people back to the community and help them see a future for themselves in terms of finding a career and settling down.”
As a local Columbus alum, Johnson was motivated to put together a small committee who, like him, wanted to be involved in an effort to improve the community, garner engagement from their fellow community members, and determine what opportunities there are to attract employees and families here.
Johnson initially set up meetings with approximately 15 other individuals who met via Zoom a couple of times and started discussing Columbus’ assets. The members collected various reports and studies about the community and created a database of information. Then a subset of the committee, representing city, county, business and workforce needs, developed the two, audience-specific surveys.
The sub-committee included Johnson, representing business, Kim Kwapnioski, representing the county; Trevor Harlow, representing the city; Kara Asmus, representing workforce development; and Jeanne Schieffer, representing the Chamber. Nicole Sedlacek with the Nebraska Public Power District assisted with the survey development.
The community member survey will be shared via The Columbus Telegram, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and its social media platforms, among other communication methods. The business leader survey will be sent to the Chamber’s membership of more than 770 businesses, organizations, and individual members, along with those who follow the Chamber on Facebook and Instagram. Participants will only be allowed to complete the respective surveys once and they have until Nov. 24 to complete them. NPPD’s Economic Development Department will collect the data and provide data and reports for the committee to use.
“Once completed, the surveys and associated reports will be added to the data we have,” explained Johnson. “We’ll then bring the larger committee back together and start drilling down into the information, discuss its significant findings, hold focus groups, and launch topic-specific projects.”
“We hope thousands of individuals – our friends, neighbors and business colleagues – will participate,” he said. “We want their opinions and ideas so as to make Columbus and even better place than it is already.”
• The business leader: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ColumbusLeader2020
• The community member survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ColumbusMember2020
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.