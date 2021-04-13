Competitors set to 'chalk it up': Eagles preparing to host 4,000 pool games this weekend

An upcoming competition won't have just a handful of contests going on this weekend in Columbus, as an estimated 4,000 games of billiards will be played in the span of three days.
The Eagles Pool Tournament is set to take place Friday to Sunday with locations at Ag Park, 822 15th St., and the local Eagles Club, 3205 12th St. The singles tourney is Friday night when there are enough people to play, while the team tournament will start at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The sight of so many games going on at once has to be seen to be believed, Eagles co-chairman Dennis Micek said.
”One cannot imagine a room of 60 pool tables each having a game of pool being played, with a judge close by, and spectators behind the ropes,” said Micek, who is the co-chairman for the tournament along with Doug Wiese and Mike Whiting. “All (are) having so much fun and (while) competition going on!”
It’s free to attend the event, but Micek said space will more than likely be limited.
He added 106 teams of eight players, which are members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles chapters in Nebraska, will play in the competition. The top 50% of all teams will be awarded cash prizes.
By having more than 800 visitors come to Columbus in the next few days, it is an amazing chance to showcase what amenities are in town, said Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Director Katy McNeil.
"Visitors such as those from the pool tournament help with the economic impact footprints of our visitors,” she said. “When a group such as this comes into town, they are shopping, eating and drinking and maybe can find something good which will (make them want to) come back.”
It’s always a welcoming sight to have new visitors in town, McNeil added.
“The CVB is excited to welcome them to our community in hopes they come back year after year,” McNeil said.
The tourney is part of the Eagles' fundraiser for Memories Matter, an Alzheimer's research foundation. The organization has held different charitable events for the foundation this year. The total amount raised from the Eagles' fundraising efforts will be revealed at Memories Matter’s state convention this June, Micek said.
The last time the billiards tourney was held in Columbus was 2018.
Micek said for the past few years the tournament rotates between North Platte, Hastings and Columbus.
“Bids are put in to host the event at our annual State Eagles Convention where the delegates each vote on the next site,” Micek said.
He added the event didn’t happen last year due to COVID-19, meaning members are itching to come back to play this time around.
“(The) players are excited to get back to shoot and see each other again,” he said.
Micek said the tourney will be a welcomed time for the members to enjoy their time together.
“Since all players are members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, they come for fun, fraternalism and to raise money for our charities,” Micek said.
