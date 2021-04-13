Competitors set to 'chalk it up': Eagles preparing to host 4,000 pool games this weekend

An upcoming competition won't have just a handful of contests going on this weekend in Columbus, as an estimated 4,000 games of billiards will be played in the span of three days.

The Eagles Pool Tournament is set to take place Friday to Sunday with locations at Ag Park, 822 15th St., and the local Eagles Club, 3205 12th St. The singles tourney is Friday night when there are enough people to play, while the team tournament will start at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The sight of so many games going on at once has to be seen to be believed, Eagles co-chairman Dennis Micek said.

”One cannot imagine a room of 60 pool tables each having a game of pool being played, with a judge close by, and spectators behind the ropes,” said Micek, who is the co-chairman for the tournament along with Doug Wiese and Mike Whiting. “All (are) having so much fun and (while) competition going on!”

It’s free to attend the event, but Micek said space will more than likely be limited.

He added 106 teams of eight players, which are members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles chapters in Nebraska, will play in the competition. The top 50% of all teams will be awarded cash prizes.