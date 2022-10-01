Complementary therapy during cancer

If you're receiving treatments for cancer, your doctor will likely recommend one or more standard approaches to your care — perhaps radiation therapy, chemotherapy or surgery.

In addition to your main medical treatments, some complementary therapies may have benefits, too, such as controlling your pain or helping you cope with the stress of cancer.

Complementary choices to consider

First, while complementary therapy is used frequently and recommended by medical professionals throughout the treatment process, most western medical practitioners will never recommend it as an alternative to the standard of care. Instead, use these complementary therapies in tandem with traditional medicine, and only if doctors know there will not be any interactions with your regular treatment planning (whether it is chemotherapy, immunotherapy or radiation therapy). These therapies can decrease side effects caused by treatment, and help patients cope with the general stress and anxiety that comes along with a cancer diagnosis. Common complementary therapies include the following:

Exercise. It can help improve anxiety, stress, pain and depression. Those who maintain an active lifestyle while undergoing treatment tend to have less chemotherapy-induced brain fog, less nutritional deficits and better sleep hygiene. Columbus Community Hospital's Rehab Services at the Wellness Center offers Thrive, which can assist our cancer patients in getting back to a level of activity and comfort that works for them. These medical professionals, including physical, occupational and speech therapists, can help you develop an exercise plan that is best for your family and you. Yoga is also helpful for the mind, body and spirit.

Nutrition. A balanced diet is essential during your treatment — it provides energy and strength for your body to fight cancer. A dietitian can help with nutrition choices, as certain foods are helpful to decrease nausea, such as apple sauce, bananas and toast. Additionally, other foods can help patients who are experiencing taste changes.

Music therapy. Music can promote a sense of well-being, relaxation and more. Music's role in cancer care can range from a patient working with a music therapist to creating music, singing, dancing or listening to calming music during treatment.

Massage. Massages encourage relaxation and proper breathing techniques. This relaxation can help decrease pain, stress, anxiety and depression.

Acupuncture/acupressure. Research shows that treatment with these tiny needles can help control pain, nausea and vomiting. Pressure points can provide relief for headaches, pain, anxiety, etc.

Aromatherapy. Different scents are available in oils, lotions, candles, etc. Certain smells can help with nausea, sleep, anxiety, sinus congestion and many other side effects of treatment experienced by patients.

Talk to your care providers

Your health care providers will need to know if you decide to add any complementary therapies to your treatment. The goal of any cancer provider's plan of care is to try to preserve as much quality of life as possible; the above can all assist in various mental, emotional and physical ways.

Adrian Tasa, RN, BSN, ONC, is an oncology nurse navigator with Columbus Community Hospital.