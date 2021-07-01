Concerns expressed on proposed health education standards

The main message left behind from a public meeting on Monday regarding the proposed Nebraska health education standards was the importance of reaching out to local representatives.
Held at the Victory Christian Fellowship, 2665 E. 14th Ave. in Columbus, amongst a large crowd, Matt Innis led discussion regarding concerns over the portion of the standards dealing with sex education. Innis is a former chairman of the Lancaster County Republican Party who ran against U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse in the 2020 primary election.
The first draft was released by the Nebraska Department of Education in March. It lists children in the first grade as learning about gender and gender identity and being able to recognize genitalia differences, with older students learning more in-depth topics.
Innis, along with others against these standards, said he believed the subject matter was inappropriate for children. Since the initial draft was released, Innis has been holding public meetings across Nebraska to share his concerns with others.
“I got involved in this with two friends, one of the friends is handling my scheduling … and both of them helped me with research and putting everything together,” Innis said. “We're not an organization, we're not a group. We're just concerned people that happen to know how to run a keyboard and a computer. And we can research.”
Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz noted that the proposed standards will go through several revisions before being voted on by the State Board of Education.
“This was step one of a … three to five step process,” Loeffelholz said. “The thing about the health standards, though, is since it's not attached to any federal funds, or title funds or anything else like that, we are not required to adopt them.”
Loeffelholz said even if the 2021 Nebraska health standards were approved as is, CPS would use the state’s version as a template and modify it to make it appropriate for children.
“From a professional standpoint, there are some things in there that I think through the process will be removed,” Loeffelholz said. “I think those controversial things that you're hearing a lot of these groups talk about will be eventually removed from the standards. And they should be, I think some things are not age appropriate.”
Loeffelholz added that other standards, such as social science and English, will also go through the same process.
“I understand why people are getting excited about it. Because if you look at what they believe in their faith life or personal life, I could see where these would hit a so-called hot button,” Loeffelholz said.
Lakeview Community Schools Superintendent Aaron Plas that the State Board of Education is currently receiving public comment.
“It is our understanding the final version of the standards will be released by NDE later this fall,” Plas said. “The health standards are not a core subject area, so adoption of the standards is not mandatory for local school districts. Lakeview Community Schools does not typically adopt voluntary NDE standards, and has no intention of adopting the finalized NDE health standards either.”
Along with concerns over students learning those concepts at a young age, Innis said he believes Nebraska’s standards to be a copy and paste from the National Sex Education Standards.
“In the Nebraska draft -- including teaching first graders to define gender, gender identity, gender-role stereotypes -- are word for word identical to standards in a national set created through a partnership with three national advocacy groups Advocates for Youth, SIECUS (Sex Ed for Social Change) and Answer.”
According to the National Sex Education Standards, which are publicly available at advocatesforyouth.org, the purpose is to create a dialogue about sex education and to promote “institutionalization of quality sex education in public schools.”
Innis said he had concerns over seemly activist organizations endorsing the national standards.
Additionally, Innis said he believes the health standards to also include aspects relating to critical race theory, which at the most basic level refers to an academic framework for analyzing structural racism.
“They have one chance to be a kid,” Innis said. “And it's a very short time in their life, and you have one chance to be their parent to protect them, to teach them. How will they look at you, how will they remember you, what did you do for them?”
Innis also answered questions from attendees, with some coming from the Columbus area and others from out of Platte County. He concluded by encouraging others against the Nebraska health standards to pray, educate themselves and others rather than taking things at face value and contacting their local school boards.
“We're starting to see a lot of local school boards join together in letters against this,” Innis said. “And I tell you what, it's tough, I understand it's tough ... it's not easy. But the more support you give them to do the right thing and they see that army behind them, the more that are going to do it.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.