Concerns expressed on proposed health education standards

Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz noted that the proposed standards will go through several revisions before being voted on by the State Board of Education.

“This was step one of a … three to five step process,” Loeffelholz said. “The thing about the health standards, though, is since it's not attached to any federal funds, or title funds or anything else like that, we are not required to adopt them.”

Loeffelholz said even if the 2021 Nebraska health standards were approved as is, CPS would use the state’s version as a template and modify it to make it appropriate for children.

“From a professional standpoint, there are some things in there that I think through the process will be removed,” Loeffelholz said. “I think those controversial things that you're hearing a lot of these groups talk about will be eventually removed from the standards. And they should be, I think some things are not age appropriate.”

Loeffelholz added that other standards, such as social science and English, will also go through the same process.

“I understand why people are getting excited about it. Because if you look at what they believe in their faith life or personal life, I could see where these would hit a so-called hot button,” Loeffelholz said.