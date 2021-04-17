Concussion: Tackling a tough issue

Bumps, tumbles and falls are a normal part of growing up. But when a blow is severe enough to move the brain within the skull, it can cause a concussion — a temporary loss of normal brain function. Young athletes are particularly susceptible to concussions, and they may take longer than adults to recover. The key to a quick and complete recovery is prompt medical attention.
Diagnosing the condition quickly helps ensure that the brain has time to heal correctly. A second head injury sustained before the brain has fully healed can be severe, sometimes causing swelling of the brain and long-term disability. What's more, having one concussion increases the odds of suffering a second concussion, and repeated head injuries can cause serious problems, including headaches and chronic difficulty concentrating, remembering and even balancing.
What to watch for
You do not need to lose consciousness to have a concussion. A concussion's symptoms often appear right away, but may also emerge after a victim returns to normal activities. Signs usually fall into four categories, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
Thinking/remembering
• Difficulty thinking clearly or concentrating
• Feeling slowed down
• Difficulty remembering new information
Physical
• Headache
• Fuzzy or blurry vision
• Nausea or vomiting
• Dizziness
• Sensitivity to noise or light
• Balance problems
• Feeling tired and having no energy
Emotional/mood
• Irritability
• Sadness
• More emotional
• Nervousness or anxiety
Sleep
• Sleeping more or less than usual
• Trouble falling asleep
If a young athlete experiences one or more of these symptoms after a blow to the head, he or she should stay out of play until a trained health care professional can assess his or her condition.
Recovery
The main course of treatment for a concussion is often physical and mental rest until symptoms subside. It may be necessary to keep children home from school or adults home from work, with a gradual return to normal activities. Student-athletes often follow a five-step process for returning to play: baseline (no concussion symptoms for at least 24 hours), light aerobic exercise, moderate exercise, noncontact exercise, practice and finally, return to competition.
Prevention
The following steps can help reduce a person’s chances of experiencing a concussion or other brain injury.
- Wear a helmet when riding a bicycle, skateboard, scooter or motorcycle; playing contact sports such as football, hockey or boxing; batting or running the bases in baseball or softball; riding a horse, or skiing or snowboarding.
- Buckle up. Ensure everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seat belt or secured in a child safety seat.
- Keep your home safe. Install window guards so children cannot fall out, and use safety gates to keep young children away from steps. Remove tripping hazards and add handrails to stairways.
If you have questions about concussion symptoms, treatment or prevention, talk with your doctor. A preseason baseline concussion test for young athletes may help health care providers manage concussions and offer guidance for an injured individual to return to the classroom and activities. Discuss with your primary care provider whether this is a good option for you.
Dr. Robert Miller is an emergency room physician at Columbus Community Hospital and is part of the concussion management clinic team.