Concussion: Tackling a tough issue

Bumps, tumbles and falls are a normal part of growing up. But when a blow is severe enough to move the brain within the skull, it can cause a concussion — a temporary loss of normal brain function. Young athletes are particularly susceptible to concussions, and they may take longer than adults to recover. The key to a quick and complete recovery is prompt medical attention.

Diagnosing the condition quickly helps ensure that the brain has time to heal correctly. A second head injury sustained before the brain has fully healed can be severe, sometimes causing swelling of the brain and long-term disability. What's more, having one concussion increases the odds of suffering a second concussion, and repeated head injuries can cause serious problems, including headaches and chronic difficulty concentrating, remembering and even balancing.

What to watch for

You do not need to lose consciousness to have a concussion. A concussion's symptoms often appear right away, but may also emerge after a victim returns to normal activities. Signs usually fall into four categories, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Thinking/remembering

• Difficulty thinking clearly or concentrating