In recent months, the proposed 30/64 corridor project connecting Highways 30 and 64 between Butler and Platte counties has seen some traction with the Platte County Board of Supervisors. It finds its roots, though, in the early 2000s.

Arnie Stuthman, who was previously a Platte County supervisor, had family living in David City around 2003. While making trips to visiting them while working in Columbus, it seemed to him that there was a lot of unnecessary driving between the areas. Which led him to the idea of building a corridor to connect the areas. In addition, truck traffic passing through Columbus and flood concerns in recent years have further cemented his desire for this feature.

"I just felt if we could get a bridge across the Platte that would be a lot, what I personally feel is with all the truck traffic, there is a real need for another bridge," Stuthman said.

At a March 28 Platte County Board of Supervisors meeting, Dennis Hirschbrunner, Dennis Grennan and Platte County Highway Superintendent Mark Mainelli presented a cost-benefit analysis of the project to the county board, which inched the project a little closer to reality. Hirschbrunner said the project would have a threefold impact.

"It would provide a land transportation way out of Columbus if we ever have another 2019 flood," Hirschbrunner said. "More importantly it would reduce the amount of traffic, especially truck traffic on Highway 30, 23rd Street, especially with construction and thirdly it would provide additional impetus for economic development along Highway 30, 64 and along part of the road."

Stuthman made an effort several years ago to make his vision a reality but it was stymied by the 2019 flood, which washed out and flooded much of the area. Nonetheless, he was determined.

"When I initially had the idea we needed a bridge there, I went to counties around here: Platte, Colfax, Polk, Butler. With those I thought if we could all get together, we could get something done because it would benefit them all plus some of the communities like David City, Bellwood and Columbus, especially Columbus," Stuthman said. "I felt somebody needs to continue to try to accomplish this corridor."

Stuthman said the biggest part of the project from the beginning has been the proposed bridge over the Platte River, which would span approximately 3,000 feet.

"The biggest expense is the bridge, it's quite a few million dollars to put that bridge in. We've got these other counties that could help take care of the county roads there and if we could get someone or the state to take care of the bridge, the counties could take care of the rest," Stuthman said. "That's just my idea, something everyone would benefit from and everyone pays for their part."

From the beginning, Stuthman said, the project has been a collaborative effort. While previous attempts were quashed by things like the 2019 flood or elected officials leaving office, he has, over the years, been persistent.

"I had a plan and progress with the Nebraska Department of Transportation and had come up with $50,000 and did that with the communities and the state was going to put some in and go to federal," Stuthman said. "Then elections came along and the people working with me got eliminated, then we started all over again."

Given the cost-benefit analysis' results showing the project would benefit the area, Stuthman is glad to see it move forward, even if just one more step.

"We've got those communities and counties. One individual or one county isn't paying the whole bill but it takes someone to keep their heads up and try to figure out a way to get it done," Stuthman said. "I've got a reputation now, (people say) 'Arnie, when are you going to get that bridge built?'"