In recent years and especially so since COVID-19's advent, solid internet connectivity has become a necessity, almost comparable to water or electricity, according to Stealth Broadband CEO and President Mike Storjohann.

That necessity, Storjohann added, is even more complex as you move outside of city centers into rural areas. That is why Stealth partnered with Platte County and Loup Public Power District, using $1 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to expand broadband access into rural Platte County.

"It's always an issue of really good access to broadband internet inside city limits and once you're outside, not so good, because the cost of deploying fiber optic is so high," Storjohann said.

In an effort to help expand Platte County's general infrastructure capabilities, Loup started looking into what internet providers they could partner with to provide access to rural areas through their pre-existing lines and stations.

Neal Suess, president/CEO of Loup, said that Loup can't provide power and broadband but they can allow providers space on their infrastructure to help them expand into the county, with perhaps an agreement for the provider to allow them use of that fiber-optic connection for their substations in rural areas.

"As we get more and more into smart grid technologies, we're doing a study on this now, the fact is that if we have high-speed broadband to our facilities, substations, it makes it a lot easier to do things than over radio waves or other ways," Suess said. "There's some definite advancements in productivity from our standpoint."

A while back, Storjohann said, Platte County and Loup put out a request for proposals, which his company decided to accept. While Stealth has operated in Platte County since 2017, he said, this opportunity to expand comes at a good time, especially with the prevailing need for high-speed internet in the rural areas they wanted covered.

"We look at publicly available maps that have been put together by the FCC and the state of Nebraska that have data from basically every internet service provide that's required to submit data from their broadband services," Storjohann said. "We parse those maps and look for areas that are considered unserved or underserved, those are two big words in our industry right now."

Unserved, Storjohann explained, is any area with a download speed of 25mb per second and upload speed of 3mb per second or lower. Underserved is anywhere higher than that but lower than 100mb per second download and 20mb per second upload. Anything higher than that, he said, is considered served.

"So we look at those maps, color-coded maps, and see where the unserved and underserved areas are and where to target our focus for broadband expansion," Storjohann said. "Every town inside its city limits is well-served, Columbus has ALLO, the others have Stealth and other providers, the rural is what's lacking."

It's not entirely remote work and remote learning, Storjohann added. Many businesses and devices nowadays, especially in agriculture, rely on a solid network to function at their peak efficiency. Additionally, it's a major attractor for those wanting to move into or stay in rural areas if they have solid internet access.

"One of the issues is keeping people in rural areas attracted, either to come here (or) as kids graduate and go to college we always want them to come back to rural areas come back to Nebraska," Storjohann said. "If you have a lack of internet speed, that's going to keep people away from the area, that's kind of a first-and-foremost to bring people back."

Bearing all these things in mind, the Platte County Board of Supervisors allotted $1 million in ARPA funding toward the effort. Stealth will match, as well as contribute some from grant funding. Platte County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Kim Kwapnioski said that especially considering remote work and learning's rise following COVID-19, high-speed internet in rural areas has become a significant need.

"I think it's been kind of an issue to be forward-thinking and I think COVID brought it to the forefront with people working from home, kids working from home," Kwapnioski said. "Access is essential in workforce and living. It's become an essential component, as part of the county, in trying to think forward how we can help the workforce."