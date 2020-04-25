Connecting in a changing world

• Acknowledge it is common for youth to want to stay connected with their peers, both physically and socially. During this pandemic, it can be really difficult to maintain physical distance practices. Commiserate and say, “I hear you, this really can be difficult.”

• Support youth in maintaining a routine. Following a routine provides some predictability and control. It can also be helpful to include intentional times to connect with friends, families, and mentors. It gives something for youth to look forward to as well. Ask youth if they would like some help setting up a time to talk with their teacher, caregiver, friend, extended family member, etc. via telephone, email, text, or letter.

• When appropriate, encourage youth to seek inner connection. The practice of reflection is one example of how to connect to inner thoughts and feelings. Examples of practicing reflection is keeping a journal, reading a book, learning a new hobby or skill or engaging in art.

• Brainstorm with youth ways to practice acts of kindness and share their gratitude. These practices can help maintain and build a sense of a community. Examples include writing letters to others, baking or cooking food for someone, or offering to help someone in a safe way.