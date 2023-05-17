As it falls in several jurisdictions, the 30/64 connector project has bounced between many committees, councils and boards since its inception many years ago. Its most recent audience, the Columbus City Council, had a few questions.

The project, which was first suggested in the early 2000s, would connect Highway 30 and Nebraska Highway 64 between Bellwood and the area between Columbus and Richland. The corridor, according to its originator Arnie Stuthman, will cut transit time between Butler and Platte counties significantly, provide an out in the event of a flood and a road for businesses to develop along.

Platte County Highway Superintendent Mark Mainelli spoke to the Columbus City Council Committee of the Whole on May 15 mostly to the effect of the project's status and where the various city and country groups are involved.

Mainelli and Dennis Grennan, one of the consultants hired by Platte County to look at the economic impact of the project, broke the project down into four "phases," or segments, that the project can be completed in.

"The reason for phases are these pieces are going to happen whether the bridge happens or not," Mainelli said. "The idea is to find reasonable termini for each project that have to be done to move traffic safely and encourage development on the project whether we grab the brass rings for the corridor or not."

Phase one, Mainelli said, is an extension of Eighth Street along the 29th Street viaduct project, which will extend the shoulders and encourage some truck traffic in the area. Phase two involved paving a stretch of US 81 heading south toward Bellwood, some of which was done a few years ago. Phase three will be grading from the Eighth Street project to the Lost Creek corridor, Mainelli said, at which point they want to have a good commitment to the fourth stage, the large bridge spanning the Platte River.

There was some concern over Colfax County's involvement. First Ward Council Member Beth Augustine-Schulte asked about the financial investment and how maintenance duties would be assigned based on said investments. Mayor Jim Bulkley asked whether Colfax County was still involved, given their size and the responsibility on their end.

"Is Colfax County even seriously thinking (about this?) At this point, even maintenance of this road split between - it's a county line road, they're going to have input into it," Bulkley said. "Are they even going to be able to do that, let alone the future development out to Richland? Is that realistic?"

Mainelli responded that the Colfax County Board of Commissioners was still deciding how they want to be involved as, given their size compared to Platte, Butler and Polk counties, the work and cost on their end would seem much larger if things were evenly split between all the parties involved.

"The previous board was very excited about it, but the board we have now are very concerned about what their share would be. There would have to be an agreement like any other shared road," Mainelli said. "Once it's built, at least for 25 or 30 years maintenance is going to be snow removal, trash. Thirty years you're going to have major expenses, so those are hurdles we're going to have to go over."

Throughout the project's lifetime, the 2019 flood has been an example of a situation where the stretch of highway and bridge could act as another way out of town. Bulkley asked what would keep this way out from being closed like the others. Mainelli responded that, despite designers' best intentions sometimes, they can only plan so far and for so many things and it could happen.

"I've been doing this for 35 years and I can't tell you how many 100-year floods I've dealt with along Shell Creek alone," Mainelli said. "You can design your way out of a lot of problems but those catastrophic occurrences like we had in 2019 are different."

Grennan, who collaborated with Loup Public Power District and Nebraska Public Power District to do an economic impact analysis, said that development along that stretch of road would bring in an estimated $66 million to $204 million dollars a year in jobs over a 20-year span. They arrived at this number assuming developers along that corridor have manufacturing jobs, adding that it could be similar to how Lost Creek Parkway has developed.

"Look at what's happened along the Lost Creek Parkway. It's a little over $350 million worth of assets along that parkway in the last 10 years, probably that much more in the next 10," Grennan said.