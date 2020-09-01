Connection Christian finding creative solutions to pandemic

Connection Christian Church is having its fourth radio broadcast drive-in service at 10 a.m. on Sunday in the Goodwill parking lot, 4300 23rd St. in Columbus.
Like many congregations, the Connection began doing online services when COVID-19 hit Nebraska earlier this year. For the last three months, Connection Lead Pastor Mike Moser said the church has been back to in-person services, but attendance has been low.
“We’re just trying to find ways to be creative in the way that we do church, especially for those who are still trying to social distance or may have been quarantined and they’re looking for a little pick-me-up,” Moser said.
That’s where the drive-in services come in, he said. The first drive-in service was held on Easter weekend, he said.
“Initially it was, ‘Please stay in your cars,’ but now it’s very much, ‘Hey, bring a lawn chair and kind of stick in your family units.’ And if you still want to sit in your car, you sure can,” Moser said.
During the drive-in services, the church has been broadcasting the audio live on the radio at FM station 103.1.
“For the drive-in service we do pre-packaged communion and we hand that to people as they come in. Obviously, they don’t have to participate if they don’t want to, but we try to do that and keep it as safe and sanitary as possible,” Moser said.
Moser said the lyrics for the songs are also posted on the church’s website before each service.
Congregation member Alex Heard said the online and drive-in services have been a great growing experience for the church.
“With everything going on in the world right now, a lot of churches have had to step back. In Connection, we’ve really found a way to step forward and adapt to the ever-changing climate,” Heard said.
The drive-in services aren't the only ones to have been held "off-site," Heard said. Before the pandemic, the church sometimes held services outdoor at a park, he said. Moser said that's because Connection is a portable church.
“We come in with a trailer with our equipment and we set up in somebody else’s venue,” Moser said.
The church has moved around a few times since starting six years ago when Moser and his wife moved to town.
“We first met at the Columbus Housing Authority and used a space there. Then we went over to Lost Creek Elementary School as we did our grand opening. And then for about three years, we had a strip mall location which allowed us to set up inside of a space, but as that lease came to an end we were back to being portable. So the Eagles Club is where we’ve been for the last year,” Moser said.
Regular service is currently being held at 10 a.m. on Sundays at the Eagles Club at 3205 12th St. Regular services are streamed live on Facebook and later uploaded to YouTube, Moser said.
Heard said he expects that, given how popular the drive-in services have been, this won’t be the last one.
“It’s a really cool atmosphere. Hearing the honks at the end of a song is really pretty neat,” Heard said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
