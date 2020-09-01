Connection Christian finding creative solutions to pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Connection Christian Church is having its fourth radio broadcast drive-in service at 10 a.m. on Sunday in the Goodwill parking lot, 4300 23rd St. in Columbus.

Like many congregations, the Connection began doing online services when COVID-19 hit Nebraska earlier this year. For the last three months, Connection Lead Pastor Mike Moser said the church has been back to in-person services, but attendance has been low.

“We’re just trying to find ways to be creative in the way that we do church, especially for those who are still trying to social distance or may have been quarantined and they’re looking for a little pick-me-up,” Moser said.

That’s where the drive-in services come in, he said. The first drive-in service was held on Easter weekend, he said.

“Initially it was, ‘Please stay in your cars,’ but now it’s very much, ‘Hey, bring a lawn chair and kind of stick in your family units.’ And if you still want to sit in your car, you sure can,” Moser said.

During the drive-in services, the church has been broadcasting the audio live on the radio at FM station 103.1.