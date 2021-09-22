Connector study results show Platte County area would benefit

At the meeting, former state Sen. Arnie Stuthman was particularly vocal about the benefit of the connector in the event of another flood like the one that hit the area in 2019.

The connector was Stuthman's brainchild in the early 2000s, but progress stalled on the project more than a decade ago.

Stuthman reiterated a point he's made before, which is that the stretch from Columbus to Schuyler is the longest distance on the Platte River without a bridge, at least between Omaha and North Platte.

"We need to identify (that) for sure," Stuthman said. "...(A dairy) had to fly workers to York and then they trucked them back on a bus when the flood was going because you can't stop milking."

Columbus City Engineer Rick Bogus acknowledged the importance of that argument at the meeting and said it will probably be expanded upon at a later stage in the process.

After all, there is still a lot of ground to cover. Aside from the bridge that would have to be built across the Platte River, a connector project would need to deal with railroad crossings, traffic signals and right of ways.

"The next step would be to start in the planning process with environmental (considerations)," Cromwell said. "...Iteris does not perform that, they contract it out."