Connector study results show Platte County area would benefit

A recently-completed traffic study predicts that a roadway connecting U.S. Highway 30 and Nebraska Highway 64 would reduce travel times in the Platte County area.
Several months ago, the City of Columbus and Platte, Colfax, Butler and Polk counties entered into a formal interlocal agreement to finance the study, which cost $23,500 overall. The study was necessary to determine if the 30/64 connector is actually needed and would benefit the communities involved.
The answers to those questions will be crucial to pitching the connector to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).
Iteris -- a California-based infrastructure management consulting company that has worked with Columbus in the past -- did the traffic study, which examined the connector's potential impact on traffic in the area.
Overall, the study examined traffic data on sections of US-30, NE-64 and U.S. Highway 81 in and around the Columbus area.
On Thursday, Sept. 16, Jane Cromwell -- the Platte County Highway Department Administrative Assistant and the acting interlocal steering committee chairwoman -- gave an update on the traffic study at a Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee meeting.
At the time, Iteris was finalizing the study. The final study was released on Monday afternoon.
"They came up with a potential ADT (average daily traffic) of 2,360 vehicles ... that would choose to take (the connector)," Cromwell said last week.
That's relatively low, Cromwell said, but NDOT may still consider the project due to the benefits it would have for the nearby communities.
Those benefits include reduced travel times and less wear and tear on the existing roads.
According to the study, a high percentage of heavy vehicles use the roadway sections that were examined. The study said those heavy vehicles "typically demonstrate slower movement throughout a transportation network," resulting in delays for other travelers.
However, the connector would introduce an alternative to the existing truck route through Columbus along US-81 and US-30, "reducing the percentage of heavy vehicles passing through Columbus" which would "improve corridor progression and safety."
Therefore, perhaps unsurprisingly, the study concluded that a connector would make "measurable improvements to travel times especially for trips originating from southeast NE-64 and from south US-81."
Heavy vehicles are also harder on roadways and spreading out the traffic could help with roadway maintenance.
Cromwell added that the study did not foresee any communities being negatively impacted by the connector.
At the meeting, former state Sen. Arnie Stuthman was particularly vocal about the benefit of the connector in the event of another flood like the one that hit the area in 2019.
The connector was Stuthman's brainchild in the early 2000s, but progress stalled on the project more than a decade ago.
Stuthman reiterated a point he's made before, which is that the stretch from Columbus to Schuyler is the longest distance on the Platte River without a bridge, at least between Omaha and North Platte.
"We need to identify (that) for sure," Stuthman said. "...(A dairy) had to fly workers to York and then they trucked them back on a bus when the flood was going because you can't stop milking."
Columbus City Engineer Rick Bogus acknowledged the importance of that argument at the meeting and said it will probably be expanded upon at a later stage in the process.
After all, there is still a lot of ground to cover. Aside from the bridge that would have to be built across the Platte River, a connector project would need to deal with railroad crossings, traffic signals and right of ways.
"The next step would be to start in the planning process with environmental (considerations)," Cromwell said. "...Iteris does not perform that, they contract it out."
Cromwell said she is waiting to hear back about an estimate for that work.
Meanwhile, the formal interlocal agreement into which the City of Columbus and Platte, Colfax, Butler and Polk counties entered only covered their participation in the traffic study.
As of right now, it remains unclear which of the entities will take part in the process going forward.
"I'm hoping that once the (traffic) study gets out and everybody looks at it, we can take a pulse on what the public thinks of this," Cromwell said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.