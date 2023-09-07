When a storm damaged Manuel Raymundo's home in Schuyler a couple years ago, he started on a journey into construction that would eventually lead to his business, which has done projects everywhere between Schuyler, Columbus, Fremont and even Lincoln.

"I think I'm a businessman, I feel that in my heart. I was looking for a business," Raymundo said.

He enlisted some friends to help with the remodel and reconstruction of his roof and some windows. People took notice of his handyman abilities and began to ask him to do the same for them. That's when inspiration struck.

"Some of my friends with experience in construction came to help me. Maybe a year later, people started asking me 'can you install a few windows?' In my house, I installed all the windows so I started saying 'yes I can do that' and more people started asking, 'can you do this, can you do that?'" Raymundo said.

He wanted to learn the rules, standards and codes involved before diving into the business, however. Having friends who worked on construction sites, he decided immersion was the best way to learn those things and went to work on those sites.

"I worked for them and people kept asking about things. I just realized I think this is my way, construction is, because I was looking for something. I am a businessman, I was looking for business, I can do construction, I have people asking about it, so I started to do the paperwork, the permits and all that," Raymundo said.

On July 27, he celebrated a ribbon-cutting with the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce at Pinnacle Apartments, one of his job sites. The time he got into the industry, he said, was a rough time to be in construction at all, let alone starting a business, but he powered through things.

"I'm living the dream. To make a decision was the hardest part for me. I had too many fears and the other thing is people around me were experiencing the economy, talking about 'this is not a good time for you to start this' and other things, bad news everywhere, but this was my dream," Raymundo said.

That decision paid off, according to Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka, as Raymundo came into a market that needed him.

"We really admire him for jumping into that pool. To start a business is risky, lumber and all that stuff is high right now, but his fortitude is why he's here a year later," Jedlicka said. "He's honest, he shows up, does what he says and does good work."

The chamber and Schuyler Economic Development have even put him to work recently, Jedlicka said, with some downtown revitalization efforts, like facades and downtown storefronts.

"He is a necessity and he is in shortage," Jedlicka said. "We're working on stuff where we want to help some businesses downtown change the front of their buildings. We're in need of him and he does super good work."

Connecting and working with the community, Raymundo said, is a big deal to him. That's why he named his business Construcasa. With the name being a portmanteau of English and Spanish words, he hopes to work with many groups to help his community grow.

"I wanted something between English and Spanish. I want to do business with two different cultures and I wanted to have something like me. Casa is Spanish, it means home, and Constru- is English. I wanted something of both cultures to build a really good relationship with them," Raymundo said.

After a year in business and being able to celebrate all that he's been able to do, he said, he loves what he does and that the best way to get started with something is simply to start doing it.

"I feel alive, when I think about it. You have to do something, we can't just say 'I’m not going to start,' you have to start," Raymundo said.