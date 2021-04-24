Construction begins at outdoor skating rink

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s another activity to get the kids outside instead of being inside during the wintertime,” he said. “They’ll have a fun time and get together and have something to do.”

Olk said the plan was to have the warming shelter next to the rink enclosed within the next day. She added that will allow volunteers to continue working on the inside of it.

Olk said the goal is for the construction to be completed before this winter.

Olk said Elizabeth Blaser was the one who originally came up with the ideas for an outdoor ice skating rink. This popped up in Blaser’s head while brainstorming potential projects for 4-H.

Olk added Blaser, who is currently in college, had to do a lot of fundraising while the several service clubs, which included the Columbus Home Builders Association, donated to the project.

In total, Blaser raised more than $100,000 in the form of cash, in-kind labor and supply donations.

The community desired to make her dream come to fruition, Olk said.

“We didn’t want her to hold back on it,” Olk said. “We wanted to make it a big project.”

Now, Blaser’s idea is becoming a reality.