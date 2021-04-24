Construction begins at outdoor skating rink

Construction has begun for Columbus’ first-ever outdoor ice skating rink as crews start with the ice warming shelter.
On Friday, crews from B-D Construction, Style Builders and Joe Kuehler Construction started building the structure that will be located west of Columbus High School, 3434 Discoverer Drive.
Columbus Home Builders Association Treasurer/Secretary Hollie Olk said she remembers ice skating at the lagoon in Pawnee Park, as well as at Lake Esther. But this new facility will be a location for ice skating and hockey games.
“This is a retention pond so it’s not going to be overly deep,” she said. “It’s going to have about 18 inches of water in it. So once it freezes, it’s going to freeze hard.”
Olk said though it’s hard to tell how many people will be affected by the ice rink, skating is a tremendous pastime.
“It’s a wonderful way to spend an afternoon with friends or family,” she said. “It’s going to be awesome having this additional activity for our citizens."
The facility will also include a concession stand, benches, restrooms and an overhead doorway, B-D Construction Job Site Superintendent Jim Follette said.
Follette said it’s great that Columbus will have a rink.
“It’s another activity to get the kids outside instead of being inside during the wintertime,” he said. “They’ll have a fun time and get together and have something to do.”
Olk said the plan was to have the warming shelter next to the rink enclosed within the next day. She added that will allow volunteers to continue working on the inside of it.
Olk said the goal is for the construction to be completed before this winter.
Olk said Elizabeth Blaser was the one who originally came up with the ideas for an outdoor ice skating rink. This popped up in Blaser’s head while brainstorming potential projects for 4-H.
Olk added Blaser, who is currently in college, had to do a lot of fundraising while the several service clubs, which included the Columbus Home Builders Association, donated to the project.
In total, Blaser raised more than $100,000 in the form of cash, in-kind labor and supply donations.
The community desired to make her dream come to fruition, Olk said.
“We didn’t want her to hold back on it,” Olk said. “We wanted to make it a big project.”
Now, Blaser’s idea is becoming a reality.
“It’s so cool that this community rallied around one young girl’s idea,” Olk said. “It’s kind of tear-jerking that we have such outstanding citizens who will take their time to volunteer and put this all together. It’s a really cool story.”