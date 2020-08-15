Construction near CCH to start soon

At the end of August, 48th Avenue from 38th Street to Lost Creek Parkway will undergo a complete reconstruction of the roadway, said City Engineer Rick Bogus.
The work will be out by Columbus Community Hospital and the new Pillen Family Farms building.
“It’s a current rural asphalt roadway that’s going to be an urban concrete roadway,” Bogus said. “That, too, will be substantially complete at the end of the calendar year but there will be work that needs to be done in the spring of 2021. It will be open to local traffic but through traffic will be detoured.”
That construction is one of a few projects set to continue or start in the next few weeks. There is still some work to be done on 14th Street, 15th Street and the 12th Avenue viaduct.
“(The 12th Avenue viaduct) is on schedule and it’s set to open on Sept. 25,” he said. “Once again, there’s still be some work done after Sept. 25, but the public will be able to travel starting Sept. 25.”
Merlin Gehring of Gehring Construction and Ready-Mix is working on the viaduct and 15th Street projects.
They are subcontracted to Hawkins Construction Company, Gehring said, and on 15th Street, they are paving and putting in a new water line.
“Then (we're) redoing all the sidewalks,” Gehring said. “We’re not doing anything with the sanitary sewer, just the storm sewer. It’s the drains in the street.”
On the viaduct, Hawkins is doing the deck, Gehring noted.
“We’re just doing the paving on the main,” Gehring said. “We’re just hooking up the new viaduct to the existing pavement that was there already.”
This past week, 14th and 15th streets, which run parallel to each other, were both completely or somewhat blocked off.
“That 14th Street asphalt project was supposed to be done in June but due to some concerns and delays with the contractor and this COVID-19, that needed to get pushed back and so (the 14th Street and 15th Street construction) unfortunately occurred at the same time,” Bogus said. “All in all, (we) did not have very many issues that happened and we appreciate everybody that worked with us on that and understands.”
Although now open to two-lane traffic, 14th Street will still need some work done.
On 15th Street, the water line portion is about complete, Bogus said, which will be followed by storm sewer work then the paving. The project will be substantially complete by winter, he added.
“(It's) depending on the weather, whether they can get things like the sidewalks done, the sodding done, stuff like that, that might have to go into spring of next year,” Bogus said.
The City of Columbus is getting toward the end of the year as far as construction goes, he said.
“That’s a lot to do, but we’re pretty confident that we can get the majority of that stuff done. Hopefully, the weather doesn’t hit too early,” Bogus said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.