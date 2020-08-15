Construction near CCH to start soon

On the viaduct, Hawkins is doing the deck, Gehring noted.

“We’re just doing the paving on the main,” Gehring said. “We’re just hooking up the new viaduct to the existing pavement that was there already.”

This past week, 14th and 15th streets, which run parallel to each other, were both completely or somewhat blocked off.

“That 14th Street asphalt project was supposed to be done in June but due to some concerns and delays with the contractor and this COVID-19, that needed to get pushed back and so (the 14th Street and 15th Street construction) unfortunately occurred at the same time,” Bogus said. “All in all, (we) did not have very many issues that happened and we appreciate everybody that worked with us on that and understands.”

Although now open to two-lane traffic, 14th Street will still need some work done.

On 15th Street, the water line portion is about complete, Bogus said, which will be followed by storm sewer work then the paving. The project will be substantially complete by winter, he added.

“(It's) depending on the weather, whether they can get things like the sidewalks done, the sodding done, stuff like that, that might have to go into spring of next year,” Bogus said.