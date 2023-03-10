Street Improvement District No. 189, 48th Avenue from 23rd Street to Bradshaw Park, will begin roadway closures and work on Monday, March 13.

The Columbus City Council last fall approved and bid the work, which includes total roadway reconstruction to a 33-foot-wide concrete street with curb and gutter, storm sewer improvements and trail connecting Bradshaw Park to the trail system on 23rd Street, as well as other related work. The council approved the use of Federal Funds Purchase Program funding, in which the city pays for 80% of the project costs and the remaining 20% is assessed to benefit property owners in accordance with the Assessment Policy and State Statutes.

“The fact that 48th Avenue qualifies for federal funds with the 80/20 split is a great advantage to property owners that this project affects,” Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said of this growing part of town. “Without this available funding, the cost to the property owners could be three-four times higher.”

The general contractor is Gehring Construction & Ready Mix of Columbus, which was also the general contractor on the 23rd Street project from the east of 48th Avenue to 54th Avenue in the area. Traffic has been open on 23rd Street since last winter, though some sidewalk, trail, striping and vegetative cover work remain.

“The contractor has already begun to construct the temporary roadways for the project connecting the businesses and residential areas,” City Engineer Rick Bogus said. “It was important to have 23rd Street substantially complete and open in the area in order to provide residents access to all of the available railroad crossing options that existed prior to construction.”

If anyone in the area has any questions about the work, contact Kevin Gehring, Gehring Construction & Ready Mix, at 402-910-3701 or the City of Columbus Engineering Department at 402-562-4309.